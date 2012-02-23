Gallery: Le Tour de Langkawi team presentation

Image 1 of 28 Welcome to the 2012 and seventeenth edition of the Tour de Langkawi from Malaysia. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 28 The Astana team at the presentations in Kuala Lumpur. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 3 of 28 The New Zealand National team are a long way from home but hoping to show something on the roads of Malaysia. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 4 of 28 The Azad University Cross team. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 5 of 28 Australian outfit Drapac Cycling have returned for another assault on the tour here in Malaysia. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 6 of 28 The MAX Success Sports team. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 7 of 28 South African team MTN Qhubeka. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 8 of 28 The OCBC Singapore squad in Kuala Lumpur. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 9 of 28 RTS Racing team at the presentations in Kuala Lumpur. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 10 of 28 Seoul Cycling are back for the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 11 of 28 Tabriz Petrochemical are consistent performers on the Asian circuit. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 12 of 28 The Terengganu Cycling team are a popular one with the punters here in Malaysia. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 13 of 28 The Indonesian National team. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 14 of 28 The Malaysian National team are obvious favourites among fans here. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 15 of 28 The Aisan Racing Team back in Malaysia for the Tour de Langkawi. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 16 of 28 The American-registered team of UnitedHealthcare. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 17 of 28 Team Europcar with former race winner Anthony Charteau (second from the left). (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 18 of 28 Mmm...there are a few big heads at this year's Tour de Langkawi! (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 19 of 28 The Astana team at the presentations in Kuala Lumpur. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 20 of 28 The team from Garmin Barracuda in Kuala Lumpur for the team's presentaions featuring former race winner, Tom Danielson, second from the right. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 21 of 28 The team of Androni Giocattoli are proven specialists here having won the race three out of the last four years. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 22 of 28 The Champion System outfit at the presentations in Kuala Lumpur. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 23 of 28 The Colnago CSF Inox team in Kuala Lumpur. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 24 of 28 The Farnese Vini team including Andrea Guardini (third from left) who won five stages of this race last year. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 25 of 28 Mmm...there are a few big heads at this year's Tour de Langkawi! (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 26 of 28 Welcome to the 2012 and seventeenth edition of the Tour de Langkawi from Malaysia. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 27 of 28 The team from Garmin Barracuda in Kuala Lumpur for the team's presentation featuring former race winner, Tom Danielson, second from the right. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com) Image 28 of 28 The team of Androni Giocattoli are proven specialists here having won the race three out of the last four years. (Image credit: Shane Goss/licoricegallery.com)

A polite crowd cheered the 132 riders set to take on the Le Tour de Langkawi in Malaysia at the race's team presentation on the eve of the 2012 event.

Under police escort, the race caravan left the event hotel base with the riders being dropped around five kilometres from the presentation area and the public had the opportunity to join the pro peloton. Once on stage, it was the Asian teams who had the crowd's attention, with Garmin-Barracuda also quite popular.

The 10-stage race, in oppressive humidity, is notable this season not only for the first outing of the sometime-retired Alexandre Vinokourov (Astana) who returns to the event 15 years after his debut but also that of China's first ProContinental outfit Champion System. In another Asian first, Singapore's first continental team, OCBC Singapore also make their debut.

In total five former winners will be on the start line on Friday for the opening individual time trial, to be raced over 20.3 kilometres around the administrative capital of Putrajaya - Tom Danielson (2003), Fredy Gonzalez (2004), Anthony Charteau (2007), Jose Serpa (2009), Jose Rujano, (2010) and Jonathan Monsalve (2011).