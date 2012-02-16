Gallery: Landbouwkrediet-Euphony team presentation

Belgian Pro Continental squad introduces 2012 roster
The Belgian Professional Continental team Landbouwkrediet - Euphony presented its 2012 roster and has high hopes for a season in which two of its riders have already earned Belgian national championships: Sven Nys in cyclo-cross and Jonathan Breyne on the track for derny racing.
Landbouwkrediet has been the team's title sponsor for 12 years and the bank's CEO Luc Versele is proud of their involvement in cycling. "In recent years Landbouwkrediet has grown into a respected team in the bunch, with a strong presence and high visibility. Many important races in Belgium were facilitated by glimpses of our riders and we were often represented by one or more of our riders in the finales.
"[Team manager] Gerard Bulens managed to keep its leaders, he hired Kurt Hovelijnck to find a program to the best of his abilities and faithful to the tradition a few young riders are called to replace Edwig Cammaerts and Aidis Kruopis, and who through their results in 2011 earned a quick promotion."
The team will be led by Bert De Waele, Frédéric Amorison and Bobbie Traksel, who's looking to bounce back from an injury suffered in an April 2011 crash which seriously damaged the nerve endings in his left hand.
Versele also spoke about how the team provides a means for its cyclo-cross stars such as Sven Nys, Vincent Baestaens and Sven Vanthourenhout a means to race on the road in summer months and lay the foundation for 'cross season.
2012 is also important for Nys as he seeks a spot on Belgium's Olympic team for mountain biking.
