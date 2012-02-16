Trending

Gallery: Landbouwkrediet-Euphony team presentation

Belgian Pro Continental squad introduces 2012 roster

Image 1 of 31

Davy Commeyne, Bert De Waele, Kevin Claeys, Baptiste Planckaert and Sven Vanthourenhout at the Landbouwkrediet-Euphony presentation.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 2 of 31

Egidijus Juodvalskis

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 3 of 31

Sébastien Delfosse

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 4 of 31

Gilles Devillers

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 5 of 31

Frédéric Amorison

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 6 of 31

General manager Gérard Bulens

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 7 of 31

Landbouwkrediet-Euphony manager Gérard Bulens

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 8 of 31

Rene Vermeiren interviews cyclo-cross legend Sven Nys at the Landbouwkrediet-Euphony presentation.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 9 of 31

Jonathan Breyne

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 10 of 31

The 2012 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony jersey

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 11 of 31

The Landbouwkrediet-Euphony kit for 2012

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 12 of 31

Once again Landbouwkrediet-Euphony will be on Colnagos.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 13 of 31

Landbouwkrediet-Euphony team members at the squad's presentation.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 14 of 31

2010 Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne winner Bobbie Traksel

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 15 of 31

Kurt Hovelijnck

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 16 of 31

Belgium's derny champion Jonathan Breyne

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 17 of 31

Davy Commeyne

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 18 of 31

Neo-pro Joeri Bueken

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 19 of 31

Matti Helminen and Egidijus Juodvalskis

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 20 of 31

Bobbie Traksel is one of the leaders of the Landbouwkrediet-Euphony team.

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 21 of 31

Davy Commeyne

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 22 of 31

Kurt Hovelijnck, Koen Barbé and Davy Commeyne

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 23 of 31

Vincent Bastaens is one of the team's cyclo-cross stalwarts

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 24 of 31

Bert De Waele

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 25 of 31

Bert De Waele in his new kit for 2012

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 26 of 31

Baptiste Planckaert

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 27 of 31

Dirk Bellemakers

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 28 of 31

Stefan Cohnen

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 29 of 31

Lithuania's Egidijus Juodvalskis

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 30 of 31

Vincent Bastaens

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)
Image 31 of 31

Bert De Waele

(Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

The Belgian Professional Continental team Landbouwkrediet - Euphony presented its 2012 roster and has high hopes for a season in which two of its riders have already earned Belgian national championships: Sven Nys in cyclo-cross and Jonathan Breyne on the track for derny racing.

Landbouwkrediet has been the team's title sponsor for 12 years and the bank's CEO Luc Versele is proud of their involvement in cycling. "In recent years Landbouwkrediet has grown into a respected team in the bunch, with a strong presence and high visibility. Many important races in Belgium were facilitated by glimpses of our riders and we were often represented by one or more of our riders in the finales.

"[Team manager] Gerard Bulens managed to keep its leaders, he hired Kurt Hovelijnck to find a program to the best of his abilities and faithful to the tradition a few young riders are called to replace Edwig Cammaerts and Aidis Kruopis, and who through their results in 2011 earned a quick promotion."

The team will be led by Bert De Waele, Frédéric Amorison and Bobbie Traksel, who's looking to bounce back from an injury suffered in an April 2011 crash which seriously damaged the nerve endings in his left hand.

Versele also spoke about how the team provides a means for its cyclo-cross stars such as Sven Nys, Vincent Baestaens and Sven Vanthourenhout a means to race on the road in summer months and lay the foundation for 'cross season.

2012 is also important for Nys as he seeks a spot on Belgium's Olympic team for mountain biking.