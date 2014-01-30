Gallery: Katusha 2014 team presentation

Katusha hosted its 2014 team launch in Koblenz, Germany at the headquarters of bike manufacturer Canyon who are sponsoring the team for a third season. Katusha was the third ranked WorldTour team last year despite missing the Tour Down Under after initially not being granted a WorldTour license.
For the second consecutive year, Joaquim Rodríguez topped the individual WorldTour rankings which was also the third time Rodríguez has done so while at the Russian team.
The launch was also a celebration of the five-year anniversary of the team and the Russian Global Cycling Project which made its racing debut at the 2009 Tour Down Under.
Team owner Igor Makarov was on hand to extend his congratulations to the team. "Today we do not just celebrate the fifth anniversary of our main Russian cycling team and open the season of 2014 for Katusha, but we also celebrate a jubilee of the Russian Global Cycling Project. In the past five years, the Katusha Team, as well as the entire Project, have come a long way and gone through many trials. Fortunately, they have received a hundred times more success and victories in return. First of all, I want to thank our athletes, the Katusha riders, for the success they have achieved and their victories," he said.
"I thank the sports directors and the entire technical personnel of the team for the immaculate job done along the way to our victories. I can tell you with all confidence that good luck smiled on us for all of these five years.
"The Katusha Team has gained a great number of devoted fans, while the support for us on the part of the press made us confident that we had chosen the right track. Certainly, we cannot imagine our Team without our reliable partners, especially such powerful and well-known ones as Gazprom, Rostec, Itera and Canyon.
"We hope we shall continue together. After all, the main thing we have learned in these five years is that while we are united, we are invincible."
Click here to the see the gallery
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy