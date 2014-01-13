Gallery: IAM Cycling reveal new kit
Chavanel wears IAM kit for the first time
IAM Cycling are the latest team to reveal their kit design for 2014. The Swiss outfit have gone for a very different looking design to the kit they wore during their debut season. This year's jersey is a much darker shade of blue, which covers the shoulders. In a nod towards the Swiss flag, they have gone for a wide red and white stripe across the chest, with the stripe running onto the bottom of the sleeves.
Each rider has his name on the back, making it slightly easier to pick out individual riders in the peloton, although you're likely to need a close-up from the helicopter to make them out.
Sylvain Chavanel, who was the team's big signing over the winter, can be seen in the new kit for the first time. The Frenchman and his teammate Jérôme Pineau switched from the Omega Pharma-QuickStep team. It is hoped that Chavanel's presence will secure the Swiss team a place in the Tour de France. They missed out last year, with the three spots going to French teams.
The jersey is again made by the Swiss company Cuore and their logo is joined by the bike company Scott, who use the team as testers for their prototypes. A larger Scott logo also features on either side of the jersey. The IAM logo takes pride of place on the left-hand side of the chest and on either shoulder
