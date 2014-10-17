Trending

Gallery: Giant Shimano close season with 'Fan Day'

WorldTour team meet the fans in Holland

Image 1 of 16

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Giant Shimano)
(Image credit: Cor Vos)
Image 2 of 16

Koen de Kort

Koen de Kort
(Image credit: Cor Vos)
Image 3 of 16

Marcel Kittel was one of the star attractions

Marcel Kittel was one of the star attractions
(Image credit: Cor Vos)
Image 4 of 16

Young fans turn out for Giant Shimano's fan day

Young fans turn out for Giant Shimano's fan day
(Image credit: Cor Vos)
Image 5 of 16

As well as meeting riders fans could try out some of the bikes on show

As well as meeting riders fans could try out some of the bikes on show
(Image credit: Cor Vos)
Image 6 of 16

Marcel Kittel wraps up the season with a quick interview

Marcel Kittel wraps up the season with a quick interview
(Image credit: Cor Vos)
Image 7 of 16

(Image credit: Cor Vos)
Image 8 of 16

Tom Dumoulin (Giant Shimano)

Tom Dumoulin (Giant Shimano)
(Image credit: Cor Vos)
Image 9 of 16

Riders sign kit and products for the fans

Riders sign kit and products for the fans
(Image credit: Cor Vos)
Image 10 of 16

Tom Dumoulin

Tom Dumoulin
(Image credit: Cor Vos)
Image 11 of 16

The Giant Shimano mens' and women's teams

The Giant Shimano mens' and women's teams
(Image credit: Cor Vos)
Image 12 of 16

Fans could check out the team's bikes at the Giant Shimano Fan Day

Fans could check out the team's bikes at the Giant Shimano Fan Day
(Image credit: Cor Vos)
Image 13 of 16

Giant Shimano show off their jerseys

Giant Shimano show off their jerseys
(Image credit: Cor Vos)
Image 14 of 16

Media officer Geert Broekhuizen gets the show on the road

Media officer Geert Broekhuizen gets the show on the road
(Image credit: Cor Vos)
Image 15 of 16

(Image credit: Cor Vos)
Image 16 of 16

Marcel Kittel signs jerseys

Marcel Kittel signs jerseys
(Image credit: Cor Vos)

While the majority of teams and riders have disbanded for their well-earned rests and their post-season celebrations, Giant-Shimano organised an event in Limburg on Wednesday specifically for their fans and sponsors.

Related Articles

Alpecin announced as new sponsor for Giant-Shimano

Giant-Shimano more secure with Alpecin sponsorship

Jones looking for support role, experience at Giant-Alpecin