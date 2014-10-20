Gallery: European Track Championships come to a conclusion in Guadeloupe

Viviani and Bauge to the fore but Great Britain leads medal table
Image 1 of 35
Image 2 of 35
Image 3 of 35
Image 4 of 35
Image 5 of 35
Image 6 of 35
Image 7 of 35
Image 8 of 35
Image 9 of 35
Image 10 of 35
Image 11 of 35
Image 12 of 35
Image 13 of 35
Image 14 of 35
Image 15 of 35
Image 16 of 35
Image 17 of 35
Image 18 of 35
Image 19 of 35
Image 20 of 35
Image 21 of 35
Image 22 of 35
Image 23 of 35
Image 24 of 35
Image 25 of 35
Image 26 of 35
Image 27 of 35
Image 28 of 35
Image 29 of 35
Image 30 of 35
Image 31 of 35
Image 32 of 35
Image 33 of 35
Image 34 of 35
Image 35 of 35
The 2014 European Track Championships took place in the novel setting of the Vélodrome Amédée Détraux in Guadeloupe but in many respects it was business as usual in the medals table, as Great Britain led the standings, taking six gold medals across four days.
As expected, Britain claimed gold in both the men’s and women’s team pursuit, while the individual events were won by Katie Archibald and Andrew Tennant. Callum Skinner won the kilometre time trial, while Laura Trott edged out Belgium’s Jolien D’Hoore by just a single point in a dramatic women’s omnium.
Gregoy Bauge was the star man in the French line-up and he lived up to his billing with a fine win in the individual sprint, beating Damian Zielinksi (Poland) in the final. Though joined by Kevin Sireau and Michael D’Almeida in the team sprint, Bauge and France were beaten into silver by a Robert Forstemann-captained German trio.
Joachim Eilers was part of that German team and he also claimed gold in the keirin, while his fellow countrywoman Kristina Vogel claimed the women’s event.
Elia Viviani (Italy) was an impressive winner of the men’s omnium, beating Jon Dibben (Great Britain) into second place. Viviani will put pen to paper on a contract with Team Sky when he returns from Guadeloupe.
“The omnium is always a tough beast but it’s true, I was turning my legs very well,” Viviani told Gazzetta dello Sport. “The European championships fall at the end of the road season and for me that’s ideal because I came here with 90 days of racing in my legs.”
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy