Gallery: European Track Championships come to a conclusion in Guadeloupe

The 2014 European Track Championships took place in the novel setting of the Vélodrome Amédée Détraux in Guadeloupe but in many respects it was business as usual in the medals table, as Great Britain led the standings, taking six gold medals across four days.

As expected, Britain claimed gold in both the men’s and women’s team pursuit, while the individual events were won by Katie Archibald and Andrew Tennant. Callum Skinner won the kilometre time trial, while Laura Trott edged out Belgium’s Jolien D’Hoore by just a single point in a dramatic women’s omnium.

Gregoy Bauge was the star man in the French line-up and he lived up to his billing with a fine win in the individual sprint, beating Damian Zielinksi (Poland) in the final. Though joined by Kevin Sireau and Michael D’Almeida in the team sprint, Bauge and France were beaten into silver by a Robert Forstemann-captained German trio.

Joachim Eilers was part of that German team and he also claimed gold in the keirin, while his fellow countrywoman Kristina Vogel claimed the women’s event.

Elia Viviani (Italy) was an impressive winner of the men’s omnium, beating Jon Dibben (Great Britain) into second place. Viviani will put pen to paper on a contract with Team Sky when he returns from Guadeloupe.

“The omnium is always a tough beast but it’s true, I was turning my legs very well,” Viviani told Gazzetta dello Sport. “The European championships fall at the end of the road season and for me that’s ideal because I came here with 90 days of racing in my legs.”



