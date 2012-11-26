Gallery: Darren Lill captures Tour of Rwanda title

Double stage winner claims overall for South African national team
Darren Lill took one of the biggest victories in his career when he won the overall title at this year's Tour of Rwanda. The 30-year-old who has spent the past two seasons riding for Team Bonitas took the week away from his trade team to ride for the South African national team. He used his two victories, on stages three and seven to help set-up the general classification win.
Lill finished 1:47 over countryman and teammate Dylan Girdlestone with third-place Kenyan John Daniel Njoroge at 1:59.
"This is a great victory for me because I had to fight to get the win. I keep a great souvenir," Lill said to Radio France Internationale.
Lill also praised the organisers of the Tour and voiced his thoughts via Twitter. "What a great @TourofRwanda! The best UCI race on the continent of Africa. Well done for the Super organization," he tweeted.
Bruno Langlois (Team Quebecor-Garneau) won the final stage in fine sole style however, it had no effect on the general classification. Lill came across the line in eighth place with Girdlestone and Njoroge just a few seconds ahead of the yellow jersey wearer.
