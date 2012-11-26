Gallery: Darren Lill captures Tour of Rwanda title

Image 1 of 26 Stage winner Darren Lill (South Africa National Team) at the end of stage 7 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 2 of 26 Darren Lill (South Africa National Team) kept his yellow jersey (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 3 of 26 The winner of Tour of Rwanda, Darren Lill (National Team South Africa) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 4 of 26 Jock Boyer (Team Rwanda) takes a picture of Adrien's Niyonshuti podium (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 5 of 26 After the award ceremony, riders and podium girls themselves (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 6 of 26 The South African National Team controlled the main group (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 7 of 26 Four riders in the front group (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 8 of 26 The landscape from stage 8 at Tour of Rwanda (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 9 of 26 The landscape from stage 8 at Tour of Rwanda (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 10 of 26 Bruno Langlois (Team Quebecor-Garneau) passes a paved section with 10km to go (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 11 of 26 Bruni Langlois (Team Quebecor-Garneau) is the stage winner (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 12 of 26 The podium of the general classification (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 13 of 26 Bruno Langlois (Team Quebecor-Garneau) celebrates his second stage win at Tour of Rwanda (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 14 of 26 The main group at Tour of Rwanda stage 8 (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 15 of 26 Adrien Niyonshuti (Team Rwanda Karisimbi) at the start line (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 16 of 26 The landscape from Stage 7 at Tour of Rwanda (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 17 of 26 The landscape from Stage 7 at Tour of Rwanda (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 18 of 26 The landscape from Stage 7 at Tour of Rwanda (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 19 of 26 Darren Lill (South Africa) leads the front group (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 20 of 26 Darren Lill (South Africa) at the Tour of Rwanda (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 21 of 26 The yellow jersey goes to Darren Lill (South Africa National Team) (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 22 of 26 Atsbha Getachew (National Team Ethiopia) was the best young rider (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 23 of 26 The race leader, Marhawi Kudus (UCI Continental Center) at the start (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 24 of 26 Young fans pose for the camera alongisde Team Type 1_Sanofi riders (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 25 of 26 The South Africa National Team won the team classification (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka) Image 26 of 26 Adrien Niyonshuti (Team Rwanda Karisimbi) was the best Rwandian rider, standing with Jock Boyer (Image credit: Sonoko Tanaka)

Darren Lill took one of the biggest victories in his career when he won the overall title at this year's Tour of Rwanda. The 30-year-old who has spent the past two seasons riding for Team Bonitas took the week away from his trade team to ride for the South African national team. He used his two victories, on stages three and seven to help set-up the general classification win.

Lill finished 1:47 over countryman and teammate Dylan Girdlestone with third-place Kenyan John Daniel Njoroge at 1:59.

"This is a great victory for me because I had to fight to get the win. I keep a great souvenir," Lill said to Radio France Internationale.

Lill also praised the organisers of the Tour and voiced his thoughts via Twitter. "What a great @TourofRwanda! The best UCI race on the continent of Africa. Well done for the Super organization," he tweeted.

Bruno Langlois (Team Quebecor-Garneau) won the final stage in fine sole style however, it had no effect on the general classification. Lill came across the line in eighth place with Girdlestone and Njoroge just a few seconds ahead of the yellow jersey wearer.