Gallery: Cyclo-cross racers pre-ride Worlds course in Tabor

Image 1 of 46 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 46 Junior talent Eli Iserbyt (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 46 Klaas Vantornout (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 46 Tom Meeusen (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 46 Helen Wyman (Great Britain) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 46 Martin Bina (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 46 Pavla Havlikova (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 46 The Worlds course in Tabor (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 46 The barriers on the Worlds course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 46 A dusting of snow on the Worlds course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 46 Riders test themselves over the barriers in Tabor (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 46 Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 46 Marcel Wildhaber (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 46 Tom Meeusen (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 46 The finish line for the cyclo-cross Worlds in Tabor (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 46 World podium area (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 46 The course is all set up for Worlds (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 46 Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 46 Martin Bina (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 46 Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 46 Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 46 The stairs on course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 46 The Belgium team is out for a pre-ride (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 46 American and Canadian riders pre-riding the Worlds course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 46 Young riders out on course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 46 Tom Meeusen (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 46 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) speaks with the media (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 46 Cyclo-cross riders pre-ride the Worlds course in Tabor (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 46 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 46 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 46 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 46 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 46 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 46 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 46 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 46 Klaas Vantornout (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 46 Katerina Nash (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 46 Rob Peeters (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 46 Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 46 Riders are out pre-riding the Worlds course in Tabor (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 46 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 46 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 46 Sven Nys (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 46 Klaas Vantornout (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 46 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 46 Wout Van Aert (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Just days away from the start of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships and riders were out warming up on the course in Tabor, Czech Republic. The junior men and the elite women will kick off the championships event on January 31 followed by the under-23 men and the elite men on February 1.

Race favourites seen pre-riding the course on Friday were Belgium’s Wout Van Aert and Tom Meeusen, Great Britain’s Helen Wyman and Czech Republic’s own Katerina Nash, among others.

The riders tested their form and technique along the course's technical sections, over the barriers, up a set of stairs and through some sections of mud. Although there was a light dusting of snow, most of the course was rutted with frozen mud.

The day also included a pre-race press conference where riders from the Belgium national team spoke with the press. Riders at the conference were Van Aert, Meeusen, Sven Nys, Kevin Pauwels and Klaas Vantornout along with under-23 rider Laurens Sweeck and junior rider Eli Iserbyt.

To read the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships preview please click here.

To view the gallery of riders previewing the Worlds course in Tabor please click here.