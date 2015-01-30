Gallery: Cyclo-cross racers pre-ride Worlds course in Tabor

Meeusen, Nys, Pauwels and Van Aert attend opening press conference
Just days away from the start of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships and riders were out warming up on the course in Tabor, Czech Republic. The junior men and the elite women will kick off the championships event on January 31 followed by the under-23 men and the elite men on February 1.
Race favourites seen pre-riding the course on Friday were Belgium’s Wout Van Aert and Tom Meeusen, Great Britain’s Helen Wyman and Czech Republic’s own Katerina Nash, among others.
The riders tested their form and technique along the course's technical sections, over the barriers, up a set of stairs and through some sections of mud. Although there was a light dusting of snow, most of the course was rutted with frozen mud.
The day also included a pre-race press conference where riders from the Belgium national team spoke with the press. Riders at the conference were Van Aert, Meeusen, Sven Nys, Kevin Pauwels and Klaas Vantornout along with under-23 rider Laurens Sweeck and junior rider Eli Iserbyt.
