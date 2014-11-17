Gallery: Colbrelli shines at Ride for Life

Image 1 of 26 Sonny Colbrelli beats Matthias Brandle in the sprint (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 26 Adriano Malori (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 26 Moto GP rider Marco Melandri (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 26 Luca Paolini goes on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 26 Matteo Pelucchi talks with Marina Romoli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 26 Marco Aurelio Fontana takes to the road bike (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 26 Filippo Pozatto (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 26 Filippo Pozzatto tries his hand at moto-cross (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 26 There was some interesting head gear at the event (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 26 Filippo Pozatto leads the way (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 26 Andrea Guardini takes a tight line on the corner (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 26 Matteo Pelucchi and Matthias Brandle with Marina Romoli (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 26 Marco Melandri will have to rely on his legs for the power (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 26 Filippo Pozatto with Marco Melandri (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 26 Marco Aurelio Fontana and Matteo Pelucchi do battle (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 26 Marco Melandri gives it a bit too much (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 26 Filippo Pozatto takes on Loris Capirossi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 26 Matteo Pelucchi has a go in the moto-cross event (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 26 Posing for a few pictures ahead of the professional event (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 26 There was a free style section to entertain all present (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 26 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 26 It was a well attended event (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 26 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 26 Claudio Chiappucci (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 26 Sonny Colbrelli takes his second win of the day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 26 Paolo Tiralongo leads Luca Paolini (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stars from the world of professional cycling and motorsport teamed up this weekend for the Ride for Life event at the South Milano track in Ottobiano. The event, which looks to raise money for people who have suffered serious injuries while riding a bicycle or motorbike, saw the likes of Filippo Pozzato and hour record holder Matthias Brändle face off against Moto GP riders Marco Melandri and Loris Capirossi.

The weekend kicked off with some races for the amateur riders on the Saturday, with the professional events taking place on Sunday. The riders got a chance to have some fun with a moto-cross event, before taking to the track for two races. Sonny Colbrelli took victory in the opening race, ahead of Brändle. He went on to make it two wins in a day as the cyclists teamed up with the motorcyclist for the Trofeo Antonelli.

The day ended with a karting race around the track. IAM Cycling’s Matteo Pelucchi was the only cyclist to make it into the final, finishing 16th out of 17 contenders, Melandri beat fellow Moto GP rider Andrea Dovidzioso for victory.

Other riders included Luca Paolini, Andrea Guardini, Claudio Chiappucci, Adriano Malaori and mountain biker Marco Aurelio Fontana.

Click here for the full gallery.