Gallery: Colbrelli shines at Ride for Life

Brandle, Pozzatto and Chiappucci take on stars from Moto GP
Stars from the world of professional cycling and motorsport teamed up this weekend for the Ride for Life event at the South Milano track in Ottobiano. The event, which looks to raise money for people who have suffered serious injuries while riding a bicycle or motorbike, saw the likes of Filippo Pozzato and hour record holder Matthias Brändle face off against Moto GP riders Marco Melandri and Loris Capirossi.
The weekend kicked off with some races for the amateur riders on the Saturday, with the professional events taking place on Sunday. The riders got a chance to have some fun with a moto-cross event, before taking to the track for two races. Sonny Colbrelli took victory in the opening race, ahead of Brändle. He went on to make it two wins in a day as the cyclists teamed up with the motorcyclist for the Trofeo Antonelli.
The day ended with a karting race around the track. IAM Cycling’s Matteo Pelucchi was the only cyclist to make it into the final, finishing 16th out of 17 contenders, Melandri beat fellow Moto GP rider Andrea Dovidzioso for victory.
Other riders included Luca Paolini, Andrea Guardini, Claudio Chiappucci, Adriano Malaori and mountain biker Marco Aurelio Fontana.
Click here for the full gallery.
