Trending

Gallery: Colbrelli shines at Ride for Life

Brandle, Pozzatto and Chiappucci take on stars from Moto GP

Image 1 of 26

Sonny Colbrelli beats Matthias Brandle in the sprint

Sonny Colbrelli beats Matthias Brandle in the sprint
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 26

Adriano Malori

Adriano Malori
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 26

Moto GP rider Marco Melandri

Moto GP rider Marco Melandri
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 26

Luca Paolini goes on the attack

Luca Paolini goes on the attack
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 26

Matteo Pelucchi talks with Marina Romoli

Matteo Pelucchi talks with Marina Romoli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 26

Marco Aurelio Fontana takes to the road bike

Marco Aurelio Fontana takes to the road bike
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 26

Filippo Pozatto

Filippo Pozatto
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 26

Filippo Pozzatto tries his hand at moto-cross

Filippo Pozzatto tries his hand at moto-cross
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 26

There was some interesting head gear at the event

There was some interesting head gear at the event
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 26

Filippo Pozatto leads the way

Filippo Pozatto leads the way
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 26

Andrea Guardini takes a tight line on the corner

Andrea Guardini takes a tight line on the corner
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 26

Matteo Pelucchi and Matthias Brandle with Marina Romoli

Matteo Pelucchi and Matthias Brandle with Marina Romoli
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 26

Marco Melandri will have to rely on his legs for the power

Marco Melandri will have to rely on his legs for the power
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 26

Filippo Pozatto with Marco Melandri

Filippo Pozatto with Marco Melandri
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 26

Marco Aurelio Fontana and Matteo Pelucchi do battle

Marco Aurelio Fontana and Matteo Pelucchi do battle
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 26

Marco Melandri gives it a bit too much

Marco Melandri gives it a bit too much
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 26

Filippo Pozatto takes on Loris Capirossi

Filippo Pozatto takes on Loris Capirossi
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 26

Matteo Pelucchi has a go in the moto-cross event

Matteo Pelucchi has a go in the moto-cross event
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 26

Posing for a few pictures ahead of the professional event

Posing for a few pictures ahead of the professional event
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 26

There was a free style section to entertain all present

There was a free style section to entertain all present
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 26

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 26

It was a well attended event

It was a well attended event
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 26

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 26

Claudio Chiappucci

Claudio Chiappucci
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 26

Sonny Colbrelli takes his second win of the day

Sonny Colbrelli takes his second win of the day
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 26

Paolo Tiralongo leads Luca Paolini

Paolo Tiralongo leads Luca Paolini
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Stars from the world of professional cycling and motorsport teamed up this weekend for the Ride for Life event at the South Milano track in Ottobiano. The event, which looks to raise money for people who have suffered serious injuries while riding a bicycle or motorbike, saw the likes of Filippo Pozzato and hour record holder Matthias Brändle face off against Moto GP riders Marco Melandri and Loris Capirossi.

Related Articles

Fontana hopes for better end to 2014 mountain bike season

Colbrelli says Sky move would be "a big opportunity"

Matthias Brändle's Hour Record Scott Plasma 5

Pozzovivo targets Grand Tour podium and Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 2015

The weekend kicked off with some races for the amateur riders on the Saturday, with the professional events taking place on Sunday. The riders got a chance to have some fun with a moto-cross event, before taking to the track for two races. Sonny Colbrelli took victory in the opening race, ahead of Brändle. He went on to make it two wins in a day as the cyclists teamed up with the motorcyclist for the Trofeo Antonelli.

The day ended with a karting race around the track. IAM Cycling’s Matteo Pelucchi was the only cyclist to make it into the final, finishing 16th out of 17 contenders, Melandri beat fellow Moto GP rider Andrea Dovidzioso for victory.

Other riders included Luca Paolini, Andrea Guardini, Claudio Chiappucci, Adriano Malaori and mountain biker Marco Aurelio Fontana.

Click here for the full gallery.