Gallery: Cannondale-Garmin Mallorca training camp

Having previously held a training camp in in British Virgin Islands last month, the Cannondale-Garmin team is back together again on the Spanish island of Mallorca. With squads in Australia, Argentina and Spain since its first camp, riders have had another opportunity to fine tune their set-up's and discuss all things racing before the season starts up again.
Time trial practise was a feature of the camp as Joe Dombrowski and Ben King dialed in their positions on the bike at the velodrome while team time trialling was held outside in the sun. Testing new shoes and equipment was also an important part of the camp.
