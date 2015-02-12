Gallery: Cannondale-Garmin Mallorca training camp

Image 1 of 22 An important pre-season test for the riders (Image credit: Cannondale/JH) Image 2 of 22 Ted King gets himself out in front (Image credit: Cannondale/JH) Image 3 of 22 Turbo trainer time for Cannondale-Garmin (Image credit: Cannondale/JH) Image 4 of 22 Warming up on the trainer (Image credit: Cannondale/CM) Image 5 of 22 A Cannondale-Garmin ninja? (Image credit: Cannondale/CM) Image 6 of 22 Joe Dombrowski and Ben King get some coaching advice (Image credit: Cannondale/CM) Image 7 of 22 Ben King on the track (Image credit: Cannondale/CM) Image 8 of 22 Joe Dombrowski during some training on the track (Image credit: Cannondale/CM) Image 9 of 22 Dylan van Baarle straps on his helmet (Image credit: Cannondale/CM) Image 10 of 22 Nathan Haas tries to get warm (Image credit: Cannondale/CM) Image 11 of 22 Rider get ready to head out for another day of traning (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 12 of 22 Final preparation before heading out for a ride (Image credit: Cannondale) Image 13 of 22 Checking bikes, checking phones... (Image credit: Cannondale/CM) Image 14 of 22 Some time trial bike traning (Image credit: Cannondale/JH) Image 15 of 22 Lasse Norman Hansen relaxing in front of the New Balance shoe wall (Image credit: Cannondale/JH) Image 16 of 22 Checking the road map (Image credit: Cannondale/JH) Image 17 of 22 The riders mid-way up a climb (Image credit: Cannondale/JH) Image 18 of 22 Ramūnas Navardauskas cornering (Image credit: Cannondale/JH) Image 19 of 22 Taking time out for a quick chat in the car boot (Image credit: Cannondale/JH) Image 20 of 22 It's not all sunshine in Spain during February (Image credit: Cannondale/JH) Image 21 of 22 Dutch national champion Sebastian Langeveld cracks a smile (Image credit: Cannondale/JH) Image 22 of 22 Team time trial training (Image credit: Cannondale)

Having previously held a training camp in in British Virgin Islands last month, the Cannondale-Garmin team is back together again on the Spanish island of Mallorca. With squads in Australia, Argentina and Spain since its first camp, riders have had another opportunity to fine tune their set-up's and discuss all things racing before the season starts up again.

Time trial practise was a feature of the camp as Joe Dombrowski and Ben King dialed in their positions on the bike at the velodrome while team time trialling was held outside in the sun. Testing new shoes and equipment was also an important part of the camp.

Click here to the see the full gallery.