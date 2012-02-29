Gallery: Cannondale Factory Racing kicks off team camp

Image 1 of 22 Marco Fontana and Tinker Juarez (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 2 of 22 Cannondale's set up at the 2012 team camp in Finale Ligure, Italy. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 3 of 22 Cannondale's Michael De Leon does the rider introductions (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 4 of 22 Martin Gujan and Manuel Fumic (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 5 of 22 Tinker Juarez, Keegan Swenson and Taylor Smith (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 6 of 22 Jeremiah Bishop and other riders mix with Cannondale team staff and media at a reception the evening prior to the team's presentation (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 7 of 22 Keegan Swenson (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 8 of 22 Alex Grant (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 9 of 22 Krista Park will get support from the Cannondale Factory Team at World Cups in 2012 (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 10 of 22 The Cannondale Factory Team riders help themselves to an Italian buffet. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 11 of 22 Cannondale Factory Racing team bikes (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 12 of 22 Cannondale waterbottles (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 13 of 22 Finale Ligure in Italy is the site of the 2012 Cannondale Factory Team Camp (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 14 of 22 Cannondale took over the hotel plaza for its team camp (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 15 of 22 The Cannondale compound at night (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 16 of 22 A 2012 Cannondale Factory Team Flash bike (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 17 of 22 Fresh decals are applied to this 2012 Cannondale Factory Team Flash bike (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 18 of 22 A 2012 Cannondale Factory Team Scalpel bike (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 19 of 22 Marco Fontana's Cannondale. When you make it to the big time, there are extra touches like these personalized mats. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 20 of 22 Martin Gujan's Cannondale (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 21 of 22 Manuel Fumic's Cannondale (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 22 of 22 The Cannondale Factory Team dinner (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

For the first time in the four-year history of the Cannondale Factory Racing squad, all of the team's athletes have come together in an official team training camp. A mix of cross country, endurance and OverMountain riders convened in Finale Ligure, Italy, for a few days of riding and meeting the media.

The images below capture the events of the evening just before the official team presentation. Following a few days of training and photoshooting, riders were introduced to the media on Tuesday night.

The Cannondale Factory Racing team includes World Cup cross country racers such as Marco Fontana, Manuel Fumic, Martin Gujan and Jeremiah Bishop and American junior cross country racers Keegan Swenson and Taylor Smith. Endurance pros Tinker Juarez and Alex Grant are also in attendance. In 2012, the team will also provide support for US Olympic Long team member Krista Park.

Jerome Clementz, Mark Weir, Ben Cruz and Aaron Chase are on hand representing Cannondale's OverMountain team.

The site of the gathering, Finale Ligure, is west of Genoa and is home to the 24 hours of Finale Ligure mountain bike race, an enduro race and a new for 2012 Alta Via mountain bike stage race.