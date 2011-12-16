Gallery: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team trains in Bahamas

Image 1 of 36 BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team riders dive in the Bahamas (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 2 of 36 Tanner Putt and Rich Hincapie on the front (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 3 of 36 Larry Warbasse and Ty Magner (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 4 of 36 Alder Martz and George Hincapie (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 5 of 36 Ty Magner climbs in style on one wheel (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 6 of 36 BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team director Darren Fuller (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 7 of 36 Larry Warbasse and Ty Magner enjoying their time in the Bahamas (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 8 of 36 The BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team gathered for the first time at their pre-season training camp in the Bahamas (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 9 of 36 (l-r) Hincapie Sportswear president Rich Hincapie, team marketing and communications director Kirk Flinte, BMC Racing Team pro George Hincapie, team sponsor Mark Holowesko and assistant sports director Steve Carpenter (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 10 of 36 Blair Turner drops back to the team car on a training ride in the Bahamas (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 11 of 36 Alder Martz has a word with the team director during a training ride (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 12 of 36 A reminder to drive on the left while in the Bahamas (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 13 of 36 BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team riders training in the Bahamas (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 14 of 36 Larry Warbasse suited up for scuba diving (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 15 of 36 Scuba diving gets a thumbs up from Mike Stone (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 16 of 36 Rich Hincapie gets ready to scuba dive (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 17 of 36 Blair Turner readies for scuba diving (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 18 of 36 The BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team put in the miles at their pre-season Bahamas training camp (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 19 of 36 Alder Martz tests his teammates (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 20 of 36 Parker Kyzer scuba diving in the Bahamas during training camp (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 21 of 36 BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team commune with nature in the Bahamas (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 22 of 36 BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team riders scuba dive in the Bahamas (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 23 of 36 BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team riders at a shipwreck used in the James Bond film Never Say Never Again (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 24 of 36 Matt Lipscomb (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 25 of 36 BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team riders await the start of a training ride at their Bahamas pre-season camp (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 26 of 36 George Hincapie (left) and BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team riders in the Bahamas (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 27 of 36 Michael Stone and Parker Kyzer (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 28 of 36 Team director Thomas Craven and A.J. Meyer (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 29 of 36 Ty Magner and Hincapie Sportswear president Rich Hincapie (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 30 of 36 Alder Martz and Blair Turner (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 31 of 36 Tanner Putt (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 32 of 36 Tanner Putt and A.J. Meyer (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 33 of 36 Larry Warbasse and Tyler Karnes (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 34 of 36 Matt Lipscomb and A.J. Meyer (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 35 of 36 George Hincapie on the attack (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team) Image 36 of 36 Time for scuba diving at the BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team training camp in the Bahamas (Image credit: BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team)

The BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Development Team kicked off their preparation for 2012 with its first pre-season training camp in Nassau, Bahamas, home of team sponsor Mark Holowesko.

The new, US-based UCI Continental team, serving as a development squad for the ProTour BMC Racing Team, gathered for the first time from December 8-11 in a mixture of training rides and team building activities for its roster comprised entirely of U23 riders.

Training camp included a couple of four-hour rides around the island, a boat ride to a nearby island, open-ocean swimming, scuba diving in 35 feet of water plus plenty of time to get to know new teammates and staff.

"It was great to get the team together at a really remarkable place and start the process of becoming a team," said sports director Thomas Craven. "We were able to ride, have some great food, enjoy fantastic weather on the water with Mark [Holowesko] and during our diving adventure we all learned a valuable lesson...don't hold your breath, keep breathing."

Veteran US professional George Hincapie (BMC), a driving force behind the creation of the development team, joined the riders in the Bahamas for their training camp. "The focus of this first camp was all about everyone getting to know each other and to start working as a team through some off-the-bike adventures," said Hincapie. "Most of the riding we did was at a casual conversation pace. However, the boys did turn it up a couple of times the last few days to put me in the red zone.

"I'm super excited about the mix of riders we've put together. They each have unique skills on the bike and personalities. It's going to be fun to watch them work together in bike races and develop into champions as a team."

Team member Larry Warbasse expressed the enthusiasm and high morale fostered at the squad's first gathering of the season. "The camp in The Bahamas was probably the most enjoyable team camp I have ever attended in my years spent as a cyclist (not that there have been that many)," said Warbasse. "I am sure there aren't any other Under 23 teams who get to have an experience like we did this past weekend. There are probably very few ProTeams who do as well. I think I can speak for everyone on the squad when I say I feel very fortunate to be a part of this great organization."

The team will return in late January, 2012 to compete in the Tour of the Bahamas followed by a 10-day training camp at the team's base in Greenville, South Carolina in early February.