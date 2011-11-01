BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Team created to develop U23 riders

George Hincapie (BMC) was all smiles (Image credit: Sirotti)

BMC, Hincapie Sportswear and Holowesko Partners announced today that they will create a professional under 23 development team for the 2012 season. The BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Team will be US-registered, a UCI Continental-level professional squad and act as a feeder team for the ProTour BMC Racing Team.

"I strongly believe in supporting the next generation of cyclists," said George Hincapie. "Without the help of development programs and folks like Jim Ochowicz guiding me as a new pro, I never could have gotten where I am today."

Jim Ochowicz is the founder of the 7-Eleven and Motorola Cycling Teams and the one who gave Hincapie his first professional cycling contract in 1994. Ochowicz is the president and general manager of the BMC Racing Team and is a driving force behind the new BMC-Hincapie Sportswear U23 team.

"George and I have a long history together in cycling," Ochowicz said. "We are both passionate about the sport and want to see it grow. It's only natural that BMC and Hincapie Sportswear join forces in creating a professional U23 program."

To manage and direct the new BMC-Hincapie Sportswear Team, former 7-Eleven professional Thomas Craven has been hired as the Chief Sports Director. Craven spent several years in the European professional peloton and has seen action in races such as the Giro d'Italia and the road race world championships.

The development squad is comprised of riders from the former Hincapie-Holowesko Partners amateur development team plus several international riders. The full, 14-rider roster includes Isaac Enderline (USA), Tyler Karnes (USA), Parker Kyzer (USA), Matt Lipscomb (USA), Ty Magner (USA), Alder Martz (USA), A.J. Meyer (USA), Tanner Putt (USA), Will Richter (USA), Michael Stone (USA), Blair Turner (USA), Aleksa Velickovic (Srb), Larry Warbasse (USA) and Jovan Zekavica (Srb).