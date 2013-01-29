Gallery: Belgian 'cross team trains in Louisville

Image 1 of 51
Sven Nys, Bart Wellens, Bart Aernouts and Rob Peeters pose along the Ohio River.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Kevin Pauwels and Klaas Vantornout alongside the Ohio River.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sven Nys heads out on a training ride with his Worlds teammates.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sven Nys spends some time on the rollers.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Klaas Vantornout is dressed and ready to roll.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
A bit of down time for Kevin Pauwels in Louisville.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
An indoor training session for Rob Peeters.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Bart Aernouts gets ready for a training ride.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Klaas Vantornout relaxing in Louisville.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Klaas Vantornout amidst a sea of bikes and wheels.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
If Kevin Pauwels wins the world championship on Sunday he would complete the rare sweep of rainbow jerseys attained in the junior, U23 and elite ranks.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sven Nys spends some time on the rollers.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
The Belgian team's scooter has arrived.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Klaas Vantornout is dressed and ready to roll.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
"What does that sign say?"
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Belgian coach Rudy De Bie undeterred by course signage.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Belgian coach Rudy De Bie previews a sand sector.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Rollers for Sven Nys and a trainer for Bart Wellens.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Bart Wellens puts in some time on a trainer.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Finishing touches being applied to the barriers in Eva Bandman Park.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sven Nys leads the Belgium team's training session on the Worlds course.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Members of the Belgian contingent recon the Worlds venue at Eva Bandman Park.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
A bit of stretching for Sven Nys
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sanne Cant was a bronze medalist at last year's cyclo-cross world championship.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Indoor training for Kevin Pauwels.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Sven Nys and Bart Wellens in the midst of an indoor training session.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Rob Peeters speaks to the media in Louisville.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Bart Wellens is part of Belgium's seven-man squad for the elite men's cyclo-cross world championship.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Bart Wellens speaks to the press in Louisville.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Bart Wellens speaks to the press in Louisville.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Belgium's U23 rider Wietse Bosmans and outgoing elite word champion Niels Albert play some video games.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
The life of a pro cyclist - Niels Albert and Wietse Bosmans pass the time playing Call of Duty: Black Ops II.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Niels Albert kicks back on the couch
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
BKCP-Powerplus team members enjoy a meal (L-R): Wietse Bosmans, Christoph Roodhooft, Marc Van Roy, Niels Albert and Radomir Simunek
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Niels Albert spends some down time watching television.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
The BKCP-Powerplus team rented a house in the Louisville area for Worlds. Here's their basement workshop.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Bart Wellens has four world titles in his palmares, two at the U23 level and two as an elite.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Rob Peeters earned a silver medal in last year's elite men's 'cross world championship.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
The bikes of Belgium's 'cross Worlds team await their riders.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Bart Wellens and Klaas Vantornout are ready to put in some time on the road.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Rob Peeters is ready to head out on a training ride.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
A tattoo on the neck of Bart Wellens.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Belgian champion Klaas Vantornout makes sure one if his bikes is properly set up.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Belgian coach Rudy De Bie riding an off-camber sector.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Belgian coach Rudy De Bie discusses the Worlds course.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Belgian coach Rudy De Bie at Eva Bandman Park to recon the 'cross Worlds venue.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Belgian coach Rudy De Bie discusses an off-camber section of the Worlds course.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Belgian coach Rudy De Bie checks out the section of limestone steps.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Time to head out for a training ride.
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
BKCP-Powerplus manager Christoph Roodhooft and Niels Albert in their rental house's "man cave".
(Image credit: Photopress.be)
The powerhouse Belgian national team has arrived in the United States for the upcoming
UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships and has proceeded to settle into the Louisville, Kentucky area.
Mechanics have been hard at work assembling the sizable number of team bikes while the riders have been brushing off the jet lag with training rides both indoors and outdoors. While not officially open for course recon yet, nonetheless the Belgian squad hopped on the Worlds parcours in Eva Bandman Park for a preview.
When not occupied with training, the riders have been involved in the usual litany of off-the-bike activities such as speaking to the media and passing the time on a couch, either watching television or playing video games.
Stay tuned for Cyclingnews' complete coverage of this weekend's historic world championship, the first time 'cross Worlds have been hosted outside of Europe. The junior men and U23 men compete on Saturday followed by the elite women and men on Sunday.