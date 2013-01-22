Albert headlines strong pre-'cross Worlds field in Cincinnati
Medal contenders to contest tune-up event one weekend before Worlds
With the final round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup in the books last Sunday, members of various European national teams for the upcoming UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships have begun to arrive in the United States in preparation for the historic event taking place in Louisville, Kentucky on February 2-3.
And with Cincinnati, Ohio located just 90 minutes north of Louisville, several stars of the European 'cross peloton, most notably Belgium's Niels Albert, have opted to join many from the US national team to contest a final tune-up race on Saturday, January 26, at Cincinnati Kings International Cyclo-cross.
"It is a rare opportunity to witness our US elite up against European elites in a non-Worlds environment," said race director Corey Green. "It is also a rare opportunity to race as an amateur on the same course, on the same day as the reigning world champion."
Already confirmed for the elite men's race are riders from Belgium, Switzerland, Czech Republic and Denmark including outgoing world champion and recently crowned World Cup champion Niels Albert (competing in the rainbow-striped jersey for the final team prior to Worlds), U23 men's World Cup winner Wietse Bosmans, Swiss national champion Julien Taramarcaz and compatriot Simon Zahner (a podium finisher at last weekend's World Cup in Hoogerheide), the Czech Republic's Radomir Simunek and Vojtech Nipl plus Denmark's Joachim Parbo.
Joining the European contingent in Cincinnati from the world championship's host nation are five members of the US elite men's Worlds team including newly crowned national champion Jonathan Page, Jeremy Powers, Ryan Trebon, Tim Johnson and Jamey Driscoll. Two of the US U23 Worlds team members, Andrew Dillman and Josh Johnson, are also slated to compete. Canada, too, will be well-represented in Cincinnati with elite Worlds team members Craig Richey and Mike Garrigan plus U23 national champion Evan McNeely and two of his U23 Worlds teammates Andrew l’Espérance and Michael van den Ham.
With equal prize money for women, the list of confirmed racers is also impressive including Great Britain's Helen Wyman (reigning European champion), former Czech champion and Worlds medalist Katerina Nash, Swiss champion Jasmine Achermann, Canada's Pepper Harlton plus three members of the US's Worlds team: Georgia Gould, Amy Dombroski and Meredith Miller.
The elite women's race will start at 2pm EST, followed by the elite men at 3:30pm EST. For more information, visit the race website at cincinnaticyclocross.com.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy