Gallery: At the start of Milan-San Remo

With the riders gradually emerging from the team buses, their mechanics were still busy putting the final touches on the bikes that will carry their owners on the 298-kilometre journey to San Remo. With smooth Italian roads to look forward to, deep-dish carbon wheels were the choice du jour.
Cyclingnews was on hand to grab some pictures of the bikes of race favourites Filippo Pozzato (Katusha), Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) and defending Champion Mark Cavendish, as well as a number of teams that could perhaps pull off a surprise coup.
Click here to view a gallery of images from the start of Milan-San Remo on Saturday morning.
