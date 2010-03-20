Pick the Milan-San Remo podium competition

Mark Cavendish (Columbia-HTC) surprised many when he won Milan San Remo (Image credit: Sirotti)

Once again Cyclingnews is challenging its readers to guess the podium! Who is going to take the win today in Milan-San Remo? And who will fill steps two and three?

The first person to answer correctly in the Cyclingnews forum will win a 2010 Quick Step team annual, signed by most of their Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne team (with the exception of Stijn Devolder).

The competition opens at 12 noon (CET) and closes promptly with 10km to go.

It might sound easy, but in the past, picking the podium in this or any race has proved to harder than expected.

The competition is being held in the Cyclingnews forum. If you are not yet a member, click here and sign up!

Be sure to read the rules before making your picks.

Good luck!