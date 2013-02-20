Gallery: An Post Chain Reaction rolls out 2013 team

Image 1 of 11 Sean Downey (An Post Chain Reaction) (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 2 of 11 Sam Bennett (An Post Chain Reaction) (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 3 of 11 Sam Bennett (An Post Chain Reaction) (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 4 of 11 Irish members of the An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly team, from left, Sam Bennett, Ronan McLaughlin, Sean Downey and Jack Wilson (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 5 of 11 rish members of the An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly team, from left, Sam Bennett, Ronan McLaughlin, Sean Downey and Jack Wilson at the launch of the 2013 An Post Chain Reaction Sean Kelly team (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 6 of 11 Sean Kelly with Ronan McLaughlin and manager Kurt Bogaerts (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 7 of 11 Ronan McLaughlin (An Post Chain Reaction) (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 8 of 11 Ronan McLaughlin (An Post Chain Reaction) (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 9 of 11 The 2013 An Post Chain Reaction team (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 10 of 11 Irish rider Jack Wilson (An Post Chain Reaction) (Image credit: Sportsfile) Image 11 of 11 Irish rider Jack Wilson (An Post Chain Reaction) (Image credit: Sportsfile)

The Irish team An Post Chain Reacion - Sean Kelly cycling team was unveiled today with 17 riders, including veteran Niko Eeckhout the oldest at 42 and Irishman Jack Wilson, 19, the youngest.

Wilson, a former Irish national Junior champion, is part of the Irish core of the team, together with Sean Downey, Ronan McLaughlin and Sam Bennett.





The An Post sponsored team was set up by Sean Kelly seven years ago as an extension of the Sean Kelly Academy to give young Irish cyclists a base from which to compete in Belgium, with the pro team designed to give young Irish riders access to a programme of top international races. This is An Post’s sixth year sponsoring the team.