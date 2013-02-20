Gallery: An Post Chain Reaction rolls out 2013 team
Sean Kelly team names 17 riders
The Irish team An Post Chain Reacion - Sean Kelly cycling team was unveiled today with 17 riders, including veteran Niko Eeckhout the oldest at 42 and Irishman Jack Wilson, 19, the youngest.
Wilson, a former Irish national Junior champion, is part of the Irish core of the team, together with Sean Downey, Ronan McLaughlin and Sam Bennett.
The An Post sponsored team was set up by Sean Kelly seven years ago as an extension of the Sean Kelly Academy to give young Irish cyclists a base from which to compete in Belgium, with the pro team designed to give young Irish riders access to a programme of top international races. This is An Post’s sixth year sponsoring the team.
