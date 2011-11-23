Gallery: A year through the lens of Rob Jones

Canadian photographer captures four cycling disciplines
Image 1 of 20
Image 2 of 20
Image 3 of 20
Image 4 of 20
Image 5 of 20
Image 6 of 20
Image 7 of 20
Image 8 of 20
Image 9 of 20
Image 10 of 20
Image 11 of 20
Image 12 of 20
Image 13 of 20
Image 14 of 20
Image 15 of 20
Image 16 of 20
Image 17 of 20
Image 18 of 20
Image 19 of 20
Image 20 of 20
Canadian Rob Jones is one of the hardest working photographers in the sport. Circumnavigating the globe to bring us images of road, mountain biking, track and cyclo-cross, he's covered world championships, the Olympic Games, World Cups and national championships, but also smaller, local races and rides.
The people's photographer, Rob has a keen eye for the critical moments in races, and focuses not only on the winners, but also the hard-working competitors who are chasing, sometimes from a fair distance behind.
It is our pleasure to bring you the best of Rob's photography from a wide range of cycling moments from the 2011 season.
You can view the full gallery here.
Rob Jones also has an archive of his images on his website.
