Gallery: A year through the lens of Rob Jones

Image 1 of 20 Zdenek Stybar wins (World Championships, St Wendel, Ger) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 20 Anton Cooper and Andrey Fonseca sprint for silver in the Junior Men's XC (MTB World Championships, Champery, Sui) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 20 Marco Aurelio Fontana takes the sprint for 3rd (Dalby World Cup, GBr) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 4 of 20 Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) was the dominant Men's downhill rider of 2011 (Val di Sole World Cup, Ita) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 5 of 20 Clara Hughes came within three kilometres of winning the women's title at the Road Cycling World Championships (Denmark) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 6 of 20 Jaroslav Kulhavy wins in front of an enthusiastic home crowd (Nove Mesto Na Morave World Cup, Cze) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 7 of 20 Jaroslav Kulhavy and Nino Schurter sprint (Val di Sole World Cup, Ita) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 8 of 20 Riders make their way through the forest and a huge crowd (Nove Mesto Na Morave World Cup, Cze) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 9 of 20 Catharine Pendrel (Luna Pro Team) at the Offenburg World Cup (Ger) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 10 of 20 Mark Cavendish (Great Britain) wins the World Championship title (Denmark) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 11 of 20 Giorgia Bronzini wins her 2nd World Championship, Vos her 5th silver (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 12 of 20 Andy Schleck tries to keep warm before the (cancelled) first stage of the Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 13 of 20 Despite the cancellation of the stage, fans on the KoM were feeling no pain (Amgen Tour of California Stage 1) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 14 of 20 The back of the peloton climbs to the top of MT Baldy, well after the winners (Amgen Tour of California Stage 4) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 15 of 20 Team Australia makes a hand off during the Madison Final (Track World Championships, Apledoorn, Ned) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 16 of 20 Australia (Leigh Howard/Cameron Meyer) wins the Madison (Track World Championships, Apeldoorn, Ned) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 17 of 20 Gregory Bauge moved to gold medal round in two straight races against countryman Micka (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 18 of 20 World Cup winner Julie Bresset demonstrates her technical skill (Dalby World Cup, GBr) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 19 of 20 Team Great Britain (Matthew Crampton/Chris Hoy/Jason Kenny), Men's Team Sprint (Track World Championships, Apeldoorn, Ned) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 20 of 20 Team Spidertech powered by C10 puts on a show during the final laps of stage 3 (Amgen Tour of California) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Canadian Rob Jones is one of the hardest working photographers in the sport. Circumnavigating the globe to bring us images of road, mountain biking, track and cyclo-cross, he's covered world championships, the Olympic Games, World Cups and national championships, but also smaller, local races and rides.

The people's photographer, Rob has a keen eye for the critical moments in races, and focuses not only on the winners, but also the hard-working competitors who are chasing, sometimes from a fair distance behind.

It is our pleasure to bring you the best of Rob's photography from a wide range of cycling moments from the 2011 season.

