Gallery: 2014 Vuelta a España presentation

The route of the 2014 Vuelta a España was unveiled today at a presentation held in Cádiz, Spain. At the Cádiz Conference Centre, the Vuelta's director Javier Guillen revealed the event's 21 stages and further commentary of the route was provided on stage courtesy of two-time Vuelta champion and race commentator Pedro Delgado, current professionals Alejandro Valverde and Samuel Sanchez, former pro Javier Minguez and Spanish journalist Carlos de Andres.
In addition to Valverde and Sanchez, professionals in attendance included Warren Barguil and Luis Ángel Maté. Reigning Vuelta champion Chris Horner was not present at the route unveiling.
The presentation also included a tribute to legendary climber José María Jiménez who will be honoured at the 2014 Vuelta. A little more than 10 years has passed since Jiménez's death and a special award will be presented to the winner of the final mountain stage to Ancares on the penultimate day. Carlos Sastre, Jiménez's brother-in-law, will present the award to the stage winner and the Tour de France champion took part in today's tribute as well.
Click here to view the gallery.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy