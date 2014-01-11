Gallery: 2014 Vuelta a España presentation

Image 1 of 22 Pedro Delgado, Alejandro Valverde, Javier Minguez and Carlos de Andres (L-R) comment on the 2014 Vuelta route (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 2 of 22 The 2014 Vuelta a España route was unveiled today at a presentation in Cadiz, Spain (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 22 Vuelta director Javier Guillen, joined on stage by Samuel Sanchez and Alejandro Valverde, points to Jerez de la Frontera, the host city for the 2014 Vuelta's opening stage (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 4 of 22 The 2014 Vuelta a España route was unveiled today in Cadiz, Spain (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 5 of 22 There was a tribute to José María Jiménez during the 2014 Vuelta route presentation (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 6 of 22 Pedro Delgado, race director Javier Guillen and Carlos de Andres (L-R) at the presentation of the 2014 Vuelta route (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 7 of 22 A flamenco dancer and musicians perform during the 2014 Vuelta presentation (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 8 of 22 A flamenco dancer and musicians perform during the 2014 Vuelta presentation (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 9 of 22 Samuel Sanchez and Alejandro Valverde pose with a map showing the route of the 2014 Vuelta a España (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 10 of 22 Samuel Sanchez and Alejandro Valverde point to the location of Santiago de Compostela where the 2014 Vuelta concludes with a 10km time trial (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 11 of 22 Samuel Sanchez and Alejandro Valverde were in attendance at the unveiling of the 2014 Vuelta route (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 12 of 22 Dignitaries arrive for the presentation of the 2014 Vuelta a España route (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 13 of 22 The venue for the presentation of the 2014 Vuelta a España route (Image credit: Vuelta a Espana) Image 14 of 22 Samual Sanchez and Alejandro Valverde on stage at the presentation of the 2014 Vuelta a España route (Image credit: AFP) Image 15 of 22 The 2014 Vuelta a España route was unveiled today at a presentation in Cadiz, Spain (Image credit: AFP) Image 16 of 22 Video of 2013 Vuelta a España champion Chris Horner on screen at the presentation of the 2014 Vuelta route (Image credit: AFP) Image 17 of 22 Former pro and 2-time Vuelta champion Pedro Delgado, 2009 Vuelta champion Alejandro Valverde, Javier Minguez and journalist Carlos de Andres present the route of the 2014 Vuelta a España (Image credit: AFP) Image 18 of 22 Former pro and 2-time Vuelta champion Pedro Delgado, 2009 Vuelta champion Alejandro Valverde, Javier Minguez and journalist Carlos de Andres present the route of the 2014 Vuelta a España (Image credit: AFP) Image 19 of 22 Two-time Vuelta champion Pedro Delgado, Vuelta director Javier Guillen and journalist Carlos de Andres discuss the 2014 Vuelta route (Image credit: AFP) Image 20 of 22 Former pro Javier Minguez chats with Samuel Sanchez and Alejandro Valverde at the 2014 Vuelta a España presentation (Image credit: AFP) Image 21 of 22 Vuelta director Javier Guillen plus riders Samuel Sanchez and Alejandro Valverde alongside a map of the 2014 Vuelta a España route (Image credit: AFP) Image 22 of 22 A flamenco dancer and musicians perform during the presentation of the 2014 Vuelta a España route (Image credit: AFP)

The route of the 2014 Vuelta a España was unveiled today at a presentation held in Cádiz, Spain. At the Cádiz Conference Centre, the Vuelta's director Javier Guillen revealed the event's 21 stages and further commentary of the route was provided on stage courtesy of two-time Vuelta champion and race commentator Pedro Delgado, current professionals Alejandro Valverde and Samuel Sanchez, former pro Javier Minguez and Spanish journalist Carlos de Andres.

In addition to Valverde and Sanchez, professionals in attendance included Warren Barguil and Luis Ángel Maté. Reigning Vuelta champion Chris Horner was not present at the route unveiling.

The presentation also included a tribute to legendary climber José María Jiménez who will be honoured at the 2014 Vuelta. A little more than 10 years has passed since Jiménez's death and a special award will be presented to the winner of the final mountain stage to Ancares on the penultimate day. Carlos Sastre, Jiménez's brother-in-law, will present the award to the stage winner and the Tour de France champion took part in today's tribute as well.

