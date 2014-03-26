Gallery: 100 days until the 2014 Tour de France

Image 1 of 50 The final 2014 Tirreno-Adriatico podium: Nairo Quintana, Alberto Contador and Roman Krueziger (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 50 Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky) (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 50 Nibali is targetting the Tour de France in 2014 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 50 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) is aiming for Tour de France glory in 2014. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 50 Chris Froome (Sky) beat Tejay van Garderen and Rigoberto Uran to win overall. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 50 Olympic time trial champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 50 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) looks back but the win is secure (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 50 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) celebrates his dominant performance on stage 5 of Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 50 Chris Froome (Team Sky) celebrates his win on Green Mountain (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 50 Chris Froome on a climb (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 50 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) has started the season strongly (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 50 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 50 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) has been unstoppable (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 14 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) goes clear on the Cipressa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 50 British champion Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) was ahead of the crash in the stage 6 finale and took a convincing stage win after a textbook lead-out from his team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 50 Alessandro Petacchi, Mark Cavendish and Tom Boonen with Omega Pharma-QuickStep directeur sportif Wilfried Peeters. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 50 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 50 Peter Sagan gets his own back on Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 50 Marcel Kittel takes victory on stage 4 of the Duabi Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 50 Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) powers to another win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 50 Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) wins stage 2 of the Dubai Tour (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 50 Andre Griepel (Lotto) wins the final stage of the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 50 Andre Greipel wins stage 5 in Qatar (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 50 The Paris-Nice podium: Rui Costa, Carlos Betancur and Arthur Vichot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 50 Carlos Betancur (AG2R) wins the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 50 Stage 6 winner Mark Cavendish thanks teammate Michal Kwiatkowski for his assistance in the lead-out (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 50 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) wins the 2014 edition of Strade Bianche (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 50 Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) retained the young rider lead (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 50 Geraint Thomas, Richie Porte and Peter Kennaugh (Sky) descending. (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 31 of 50 Volta Ciclista a Catalunya overall contender Tejay van Garderen (BMC) crosses the finish line of stage 2 in Girona (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 50 BMC's Tejay van Garderen (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 50 Bauke Mollema and Laurens ten Dams smile for the camera (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 50 Belkin have Robert Gesink and Bauke Mollema as GC contenders. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 50 FDJ.fr have brought Thibaut Pinot to Tirreno-Adriatico. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 50 Rui Costa congratulates Sacha Modolo on his victory (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 50 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) was the best sprinter after 300km of racing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 50 The Schleck brothers, Frank and Andy, are racing together once again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 50 Andy Schleck (Trek Factory Racing) and Tom Boonen (QuickStep) catch up (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 50 Swiss champion Fabian Cancellara (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 50 Australian national champion, Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 50 Jurgen Van Den Broeck (Lotto Belisol) has recovered from a lacerated knee (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 50 World champion Tony Martin (OPQS) was fourth at 15 seconds from Malori (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 44 of 50 Andrew Talansky on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 50 Andrew Talansky leads the Garmin-Sharp team. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 50 Lars Boom fractured his elbow in a crash 10km from the finishline (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 50 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) dropped his five breakaway companions and tried to win stage 2 alone (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 50 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) is building his form after breaking his collarbone in January (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 50 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) leads the mountains classification for another day at Paris-Nice (Image credit: ASO) Image 50 of 50 Sylvain Chavanel (IAM Cycling) eats some food while on the front of the day's early break (Image credit: ASO)

With 100 days to go until the 2014 Tour de France grand depart in Yorkshire on July 5, Cyclingnews takes a look at how some of the potential headliners have fared so far this season.

Chris Froome (Team Sky): 1st place 2013

For the defending champion Froome, 2014 hasn’t been as smooth sailing as last year with back issues forcing him to miss Tirreno-Adriatico. While there was a repeat win at the Tour of Oman, Froome’s next test is this week at the Volta a Catalunya against some of his main rivals in July.

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo): 5th place 2013

El Pisterolo claimed two tough mountain stages at Tirreno-Adriatico for his first wins of 2014 and looks to be back to his best form. Whether he will be as brutal in destroying the field in July remains to be seen, but the five-time Grand Tour winner is looming large as a real challenger to Team Sky’s dominance of the Tour de France.

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar): 8th place 2013

Movistar may have had Nairo Quintana on the podium last year but in 2014 the team is backing Valverde to deliver the goods. The 2009 Vuelta a España winner has been in blistering form so far this year including three stages and the overall at the Vuelta a Andalucía.

Bradley Wiggins (Team Sky):

The 2012 Tour champion is hoping to return to the Tour after a knee injury meant he was not selected for the team last year. Wiggins has said that this may be the last Tour he races and is willing to be a super domestique for his teammate but he could steal a time trial stage.

The sprinters

Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano): four stage wins

The first maillot jaune of the Tour in 2013 has continued his winning ways in 2014 and is a favourite to win the first yellow jersey on offer once again. His team may have a different name but the winning combination has continued and Kittel may have had some disagreements with his Giant bike at Tirreno-Adriatico but his steed looks sure to deliver him to stage victories in July.

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step): 2 stage wins

While Cavendish still managed two wins at last year’s Tour, including the decisive Stage 13, his dominance as the world fastest sprinter was challenged by Kittel last year. With Mark Renshaw leading him out again and Alessandro Petacchi joining the sprint train, Cavendish could take back his sprinting crown in July. His form is slowly building this season and with the first three stages in Britain, the Manx missile will be extra motivated.

Peter Sagan (Cannondale): green jersey winner

Having won the last two green jerseys at the Tour, Peter Sagan has proved that although he is not the fastest sprinter, he is arguably the most versatile and canny sprinter in the bunch. Sagan’s next big goal is the Tour of Flanders where he will start as a favourite. After the Classics and the Tour of California, his focus will then turn to the roads of France. The only distraction could be the rumours and negotiations concerning his expected move to a new team in 2015.

Click here to see the gallery