Gaimon signs with Garmin-Sharp

Image 1 of 2 Phil Gaimon (Bissell) launched a solo attack towards the end. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 2 2013 Merco champion Phil Gaimon (Bissell) (Image credit: Catherine Fegan-Kim)

The Garmin-Sharp team today announced the signing of 27-year-old Phil Gaimon from the Bissell squad. Gaimon, the winner of the 2012 Redlands Classic, has been posting strong results at the national level, putting in a particularly determined ride at the US Pro road championships in Chattanooga, where his solo escape was only caught in the final kilometer.

"We're excited to bring Phil on next year," Garmin-Sharp manager Jonathan Vaughters said. "Having watched Phil race over the past few years we know he is a great, versatile rider with a huge amount of talent and beyond that, he is also funny, smart and unique addition to the team. We think he'll be a great fit both on the road and off and we look forward to helping him take the next step in his career."

An outspoken proponent of clean competition, Gaimon sports a tattoo of a bar of soap with the world "clean" on his right bicep, and he was attracted to Garmin-Sharp for its ethical code.

"I've watched the team grow over the years from the U23 development squad to the team that saved pro cycling with a real emphasis on clean racing and it's always been a moving target for me. I'm proud to join Garmin-Sharp and be a small part of that, and there's no one I'd rather ride for."

Gaimon is the third new rider to be confirmed for the 2014 Garmin-Sharp team: Olympic omnium champion Lasse Norman Hansen and Rabo Development team rider Dylan van Baarle signed with the team last month.