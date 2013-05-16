Fumic out of Albstadt mountain bike World Cup
Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor
Home crowd favorite injured in crash
Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) was so popular among the local fans expected to attend the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup opener in Albstadt Germany that his image was selected for posters for the event. Unfortunately, Fumic will have to sit out the race this weekend after injuring himself in a crash yesterday.
"Sad day for @FactoryRacing today. @ManuelFumic crashed in training and injured his shoulder," read a tweet from the Cannondale Factory Racing Team.
Fumic was scheduled to undergo surgery on his shoulder today. There is no word yet on when he will be able to return to racing.
In Fumic's absence, the Cannondale Factory Racing Team will continue to be represented by Olympic bronze medallist Marco Fontana, Keegan Swenson and Anton Coooper.
Fontana tweeted, "I would like that all my followers make a big wish to @ManuelFumic to get back soon racing. C'mon bro I'm with you."
