Fuglsang unsure on Giro d'Italia

Jakob Fuglsang has said that he is still not certain if he will lead the Luxembourg Pro Cycling Project team at next year’s Giro d’Italia. The Dane joins the squad from Saxo Bank for 2011.

Sporting director Luca Guercilena told La Gazzetta dello Sport yesterday that Fuglsang would lead a team that may also feature Fränk Schleck at the Italian race, but Fuglsang insisted that nothing has been formally decided yet.





Fuglsang was a valued lieutenant of the Schleck brothers in his time at Saxo Bank and he expects to fulfill a similar role next July in his new colours, acknowledging that helping Andy Schleck to Tour de France victory is the squad’s priority.

“I am riding for a new team, which makes the Tour de France even more important,” he said. “Andy has a good chance of winning, so it would be a shame if he does not get maximum support.”

Nonetheless, the Fuglsang’s final season with Saxo Bank was marked by a string of impressive results, including third place at the Tour de Suisse and fourth at the Tour of Lombardy, and the 25 year-old admits that his ambitions are growing accordingly.

“I don’t know what I’d rather do,” Fuglsang said. “Of course I want to be 100 per cent ready for the Tour de France and help Andy to win, but I would also like to test myself as a captain.”