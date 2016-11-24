Froome training Down Under before Etape Australia
Tour de France winner surprised by 41C temperatures
Three-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has arrived in Australia ahead of next weekend's inaugural L'Étape Australia, taking place in the snowy mountains of New South Wales.
The Team Sky rider has already taken part in the London and Taiwan L'Étape's this off-season and is again the star attraction for the Australian edition. Froome gave away his location via social media, posting a photo of his Garmin showing 41 degrees celsuis with the caption "I need a cold shower" and the location as Queensland's Sunshine Coast.
Froome started his season in Victoria at the Herald Sun Tour in February where he claimed the overall and set about successfully defending his Tour title. The 31-year-old told Cyclingnews last month that he is likely to again start his season down under but is unlikely to spend the entire off-season in Australia.
In 2014, Froome also spent time in Australia preparing for the upcoming season as he trained in Tasmania with then-teammate Richie Porte and rode the Stan Siejka Classic.
The December 3 L'Étape Australia starts in Crackenback with the 126km ride finishing in Jindabyne, and the more challenging 157km ride taking the riders to Perisher. As well as taking part in the ride, the organisers have also stated that Froome will be hosting 'skill clinics' before the ride gets underway.
