Froome to lead Team Sky at Volta a Catalunya

Image 1 of 5 First and second on GC, Chris Froome (Team Sky) and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Ben Swift (Team Sky) was thrilled with his victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Chris Froome (Team Sky) won the Points classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Ian Stannard wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Chris Froome (Sky) on the attack at the Vuelta a Andalucia. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Chris Froome is set to return from illness to Team Sky at the Volta a Catalunya next week, while Ben Swift will lead the team at this weekend’s Milan-San Remo.

Froome, who won the Ruta del Sol, decided to skip Tirreno-Adriatico last week after falling ill – putting an end to a highly anticipated battle between the top four Grand Tour contenders. While 2014 Tour de France champion Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is not due to ride the Spanish race, Froome will still face Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Tirreno-Adriatico winner Nairo Quintana (Movistar) in the general classification.

Supporting Froome in his endeavours will be many of the riders who are expected to make up the Tour de France team in July. After an emphatic victory at Paris-Nice, Richie Porte is a second option for the team along with Wout Poels. Vasil Kiryienka, Leopold König, David Lopez, Nicolas Roche and Xabier Zandio complete the line-up.

Meanwhile in Italy this weekend, Swift will be looking to improve on his third place at last year’s Milan-San Remo. Joining the young Brit will be Ian Stannard, who put in an impressive performance at the 2013 race after making it into the day’s break. Stannard is gearing up for a tilt at the cobbled classics but is on form this spring following his second consecutive victory at Het Nieuwsblad.

Bernhard Eisel will provide the experience in his 10th successive appearance at La Primavera, with Salvatore Puccio, Geraint Thomas, Lars Petter Nordhaug, Luke Rowe and Andy Fenn also set to start.

Team Sky for Milan- San Remo: Bernhard Eisel, Andrew Fenn, Lars Petter Nordhaug, Salvatore Puccio, Luke Rowe, Ian Stannard, Ben Swift and Geraint Thomas

Team Sky for Volta a Catalunya: Chris Froome, Vasil Kiryienka, Leopold König, David Lopez, Wout Poels, Richie Porte, Nicolas Roche and Xabier Zandio.