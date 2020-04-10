Froome, Thomas, Bernal lead Team Ineos in Zwift race

Team Ineos have announced their line-up for their first-ever eRide and eRace held on the virtual platform Zwift on Sunday April 12 at 5pm BST / 12pm EDT.

The team will field six heats with each heat led by Tour de France champions Chris Froome, Geraint Thomas, Egan Bernal, along with Giro d'Italia winner Richard Carapaz, former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski and Tao Geoghegan Hart.

"The eRide is an opportunity for everyone to join a group ride with the Team’s riders and staff, with a route suitable for all abilities," read a team press release.

"Riding aboard Wahoo KICKRs, our riders will then take centre stage as they battle it out to be crowned the Team’s first eRace winner, with everyone able to watch the action via Team INEOS’ social media channels."

The Team Ineos have joined several teams in virtual rides and races as real-world racing is suspended until June 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will also join the Digital Swiss 5 event held on the Rouvy platform from April 22-26.

For the Zwift event on Sunday, they will begin with eRides that will start at 3pm BST / 10am EDT where Zwifters can join a host of the team's riders on a Watopia route. The team said that the ride will take approximately 40 minutes to an hour on a route suitable for all ability categories A - D on Zwift, and that one Team Ineos rider will join each group.

Team Ineos will then go head-to-head for the Zwift race at 5pm BST / 12pm EDT and fans will be able to watch a live streaming of the event.

Team Ineos will field six heats that include all of their top riders. Preview the team's heats below.

Team 1

Chris Froome

Dylan Van Baarle

Sebastian Henao

Andrey Amador

Filippo Ganna

Team 2

Michal Kwiatkowski

Gianni Moscon

Owain Doull

Ian Stannard

Leonardo Basso

Team 3

Egan Bernal

Ivan Sosa

Brandon Rivera

Cameron Wurf

Chris Lawless

Team 4

Geraint Thomas

Rohan Dennis

Salvatore Puccio

Luke Rowe

Christian Knees

Team 5

Jonathan Castroviejo

Eddie Dunbar

Tao Geoghegan Hart

Michal Golas

Jhonatan Narvaez

Team 6

Richard Carapaz

Pavel Sivakov

Carlos Rodriguez

Ben Swift

Ethan Hayter