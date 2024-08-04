From ‘Amélie’ to the Olympics - Nils Politt uses famous Paris café during Road Race for emergency toilet break

By
published

German rider finishes 70th after unplanned mid-race pitstop

Nils Politt during the 2024 Olympic Games Men's Road Race
Nils Politt during the 2024 Olympic Games Men's Road Race (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clients in the famous Café des 2 Moulins in central Paris on Saturday had a closer encounter with one member of the Olympic Games Men’s Road Race peloton than they might have realistically expected when participant Nils Politt took an emergency mid-race toilet break in the establishment’s facilities.

Suffering from stomach issues, as the German rider later told reporters, Politt dived into the café in the closing kilometres of the race, won by Belgium’s Remco Evenepoel.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.