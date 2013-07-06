French police search RadioShack camper at Tour de France

The RadioShack team presented in Corsica (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

French police pulled over the RadioShack-Leopard camper Saturday morning and searched it before the eighth stage of the Tour de France, but apparently nothing was found.

“The police stopped our camping car that goes from hotel to hotel and checked it for two hours, and then left,” team spokesman Philippe Maertens told Cyclingnews. “The usual stuff, every year...”

Other reports indicate that the police emptied all the luggage from the camper to conduct the search, but it was not clear whether the luggage was searched.