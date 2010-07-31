Freire undergoes successful surgery

Image 1 of 3 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) at the finish in Gap. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 3 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 3 Oscar Freire (Rabobank) talk to Europsort (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Spaniard Oscar Freire underwent a successful operation this week in Helmond, the Netherlands to remove polyps from his sinuses, his team announced on Friday.

Despite a successful start to the season where he took five wins in Spain, the Rabobank sprinter has suffered from the problems all season.

The condition flared up during the last week of the Tour de France, and he decided along with his team physician to take care of the problem now in order to recover and prepare for the World Championships which take place October 3 in Melbourne, Australia.

The Spaniard is recuperating at his home in Switzerland, and his team said the prognosis is good. He will be able to resume training this week.