Frattini fractures collarbone
Training crash for new Team Type I rider
David Frattini of Team Type I will miss the first part of the season after breaking his collarbone in a training crash this weekend.
While riding in Varese, the Italian crashed and not only fractured his right collarbone, but also severely bruised his femur, according to the Italian website tuttobici.com.
“I was really unlucky,” the 31-year-old said. “But I will be able to travel to the States for the first ride with my new team, Team Type I, in early February.”
Frattini joined Team Type I this year after five years with Colavita-Sutter Home. His best finish in 2009 was fourth in the US Air Force Cycling Classic.
