Fränk Schleck, Zoidl renew with Trek Factory Racing

US Pro champion Eric Marcotte (Smartstop) and Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck (Trek) at the USA Pro Challenge start in Aspen
Riccardo Zoidl (Trek) crossed the line in 13th place

The Trek Factory Racing team today announced that Luxembourg champion Fränk Schleck and Austrian road champion Riccardo Zoidl have renewed their contracts with the team through 2016.

The team made no mention of Schleck's younger brother Andy, who is at the end of his contract with the team.

While the elder Schleck, Fränk, made a strong return from his doping ban to finish 12th in the Tour de France after winning his national road title, Andy dropped out of the Tour and has struggled to come back to his Tour winning form of 2010, first fracturing his hip and this year suffering from knee problems. The brothers have been teammates since Andy turned pro with CSC in 2004.

“I am very happy that we found an agreement and that Fränk is staying with us," team manager Luca Guercilena said. "He will continue to play a leading part in stage races and classics. He will [be] a great support for Bauke Mollema in the defence of the team’s overall ambitions in the Grand Tours."

Zoidl had a contract in place, but renegotiated the agreement to extend it through 2016. The Austrian neo-pro had strong performances in the Tour de Romandie and Giro d'Italia, as well as showing his strength in the recent Tour of Utah, where he was third overall, and the USA Pro Challenge.

“I’m happy and proud with this renewal. I feel very good in this group of people and I feel a lot of trust in me," Zoidl said. "This new contract means security, but above all it is motivation to keep working hard.”