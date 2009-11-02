Fränk Schleck aiming high for 2010

Image 1 of 2 Fränk Schleck leads brother Andy, r, at the Tour de France (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) wins Tour de France stage 17. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fränk Schleck would very much like to have a 2010 season equally successful as 2009. “It was a wonderful year, in which I brought in a number of good wins,” the Saxo Bank rider said.

In fact, he told the Luxembourg's Wort newspaper, he and younger brother Andy “have already agreed for 2010: He will win the Amstel Gold Race, then I will take Liège-Bastogne-Liège.”

“My goal is absolutely clear: To stand together with my brother on the podium in Paris, that would be the greatest," he continued. "And why should that be an impossibility?”

They came close to that goal this year, with Andy finishing second overall and Fränk fifth.

A crash in the Amstel Gold ended Fränk Schleck's hopes in the Ardennes Classics. Andy went on to win Liege-Bastogne-Liege, with Fränk finishing back in 23rd.

“Andy's win was something very special," said Fränk Schleck. "Looking back, I am sorry though that once it was clear Andy would win, that I didn't do everything I could to finish second. That would have been possible, but the emotions were just too over-powering.”

After the successful Tour de France, Fränk Schleck finished his season after 10 stages of the Vuelta a España, and had to miss the World Championships in Mendrisio, Switzerland. He had been having knee problems since March, and admitted to a few difficult days in the Tour.

Schleck had surgery on his left kneecap to resolve the problems.

“Now I can recover quietly and come back strong again. I would very much like to repeat my performance of the 2009 season again in the coming year. It was a good year.”

