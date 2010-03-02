France names team for UCI Track World Championships

Frenchman Grégory Baugé (Image credit: AFP)

The French track squad for the upcoming UCI World Track Championships in Copenhagen, Denmark will consist of 21 riders set to represent their country in nearly every event on offer.

For the men's sprint team, the experienced Grégory Baugé, Michael d'Almeida, François Pervis and Kévin Sireau will be joined by newcomer, 19-year-old Charlie Conord for the individual sprint.

Baugé, d'Almeida and Sireau will make up the sprint team, with d'Almeida, Pervis and Quentin Lafargue contesting the kilometre time trial. Pervis and Conord will tackle the keirin.

The French pursuit team will consist of Vivien Brisse, Benoît Daeninck, Julien Duval, Julien Morice and Jonathan Mouchel, with Morice and Duval also contesting the individual pursuit.

AG2R's Christophe Riblon and Morgan Kneisky (Roubaix-Lille Metropole) will pair up for the Madison, with Riblon also racing the points race and Kneisky in the scratch.

Ghislain Boiron is the team's pick for the omnium.

On the women's side, Sandie Clair, Virginie Cueff and Clara Sanchez will take on the individual sprint, with Clair and Sanchez also racing the team sprint and keirin, and Clair and Cueff in the 500.

The women's pursuit team will be Aude Biannic, Sophie Creux, Fiona Dutriaux and Pascale Jeuland, with Jeuland taking on the points and scratch race.

The French will not field a rider for the women's omnium or individual pursuit.