Fraile, Puccio, Rivera extend with Ineos Grenadiers - Transfer shorts

Ineos Grenadiers announced they have extended their contracts with Omar Fraile, Salvatore Puccio and Brandon Rivera this week, bringing their number of confirmed riders for the 2024 season to 27 of the maximum 30.

"You feel proud when you wear the jersey of one of the best teams in the world. There's a pressure that comes with it, but it's something that feels really special. I'm super happy to be continuing for another two seasons with the team," Fraile said.

A two-time mountains classification winner at the Vuelta a España, the Spaniard won a stage this year at the Ruta del Sol.

Astana Qazaqstan extend with Tejada, sign Marukhin, Kuzmin

Colombian Harold Tejada earned another year with Astana Qazaqstan. The 26-year-old showed great promise after winning a stage of the Tour de l'Avenir in 2019, and signed with the team of Alexandre Vinokourov in 2020.

Tejada began to see some positives this year, finishing 10th in the Tour de Suisse and on the podium of the Tour of Turkey, and Vinokourov hopes he can continue the trajectory.

"After a number of difficult years, Harold started to achieve his first serious results last season. He now increasingly rides to top 10 rankings in mountain stages, rode solidly in the Tour of Switzerland and had a beautiful Tour of Turkey. We hope he can continue in the right direction. Not only with good results, but also with victories," Vinokourov said.

Daniil Marukhin, 24, signed a two-year deal with the Kazakh project while Anton Kuzmin signed a one-year contract. Kuzmin, 26, raced with Gazprom-Rusvelo from 2020 until the team disbanded.

Kristian Sbaragli signs with Corratec-Selle Italia

After not being extended with Alpecin-Deceuninck, Italian sprinter Kristian Sbaragli found a home with Corratec-Selle Italia.

"I can't wait for the 2024 season," Sbaragli said on the team's website. "I thank the entire team for believing in my potential and for the trust that has been placed in me, which I hope to repay with results next year."

Harry Tanfield to Saint Piran

Briton Harry Tanfield traded teams for 2024, leaving the TDT-Unibet squad for Saint Piran, joining his brother Charlie in the Continental outfit.

Harry Tanfield raced three seasons in the WorldTour, bouncing from Katusha to AG2R and Qhubeka before downgrading to the Continental circuit first with Ribble Weldtite then Unibet.

"I loved my time at TDT-Unibet, but the opportunity to come back to a UK team with a strong domestic and international program, trying to do things differently is exciting for me," Tanfield said.

Germán Gómez, 22, has signed a two-year contract with Eolo-Kometa. The promising climber finished fourth in the Giro Next Gen this year while racing for GW Shimano-Sidermec.

"The Giro under-23 helped me go forward on my confidence, to show that the good feelings were becoming a reality. Seeing myself with the best riders is also important and helps me to be more confident. All the great riders have shone in the Giro under-23," Gómez said.

O'Brien, Stewart extend with Jayco AlUla

Australian Kelland O'Brien and New Zealander Campbell Stewart renewed with Jayco AlUla. The pair will combine their road ambitions with a focus on track racing ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris.

"Kell has been developing very well over the past two years and it is very promising seeing what he can do in the spring classics, he has been up there with the best riders," manager Brent Copeland said. "Next year he will have the Olympics that he's concentrating on, but after that he's going to be fully dedicated to the road once again and we are confident he will make great progress.

"Campbell is part of our sprint group, he has that experience from the track, like Kell, he knows how to move around in the bunch, and we can use him in a good way in that area of the team next year whether it is with Blake [Caldwell], with Dylan [Groenewegen]'s group or now with Caleb [Ewan], he fits in very well. At the same time, we want to give him his own opportunity to go for some punchy races where the others aren't racing, he has shown what he can do with his great win in Croatia recently.

"Both these riders add a lot of value to the team roster, so it was important for us to see them continue to grow with us over the coming years."

Jelle Wallays retires

Jelle Wallays (Cofidis) during the 2021 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Belgian Jelle Wallays announced his retirement on Instagram. The 34-year-old raced for six seasons with Topsport Vlaanderen before joining the WorldTour with Lotto Soudal, where he stayed for five years and finished with Cofidis from 2021.

"After 13 beautiful years as a pro cyclist, I have decided to retire from professional cycling. Over the years, I have achieved some great results, winning a.o. Paris-Tours twice (2014 & 2019), Dwars door Vlaanderen (2015) and a stage in the Vuelta (2018).

"I had a beautiful career with ups and downs. I've made many great memories and gained a lot of experience; experience I would love to keep sharing with the younger generation and world of entrepreneurs, inside and outside the cycling industry.

"Though I will quit pro cycling, I'm not planning on sitting still. I want to stay active and keep setting sports goals (more about that soon). I am open for new opportunities and ready to tackle new challenges. Of course, I will keep running my B&B and keep producing my own speciality coffee. I am ready for whatever chapter comes next.

"I would like to thank all the people who supported me over the years: my family, friends, fans, … all the people who believed in me and gave me the possibility to make a career of my passion. Thank you."

Lerberghe renews with Soudal-QuickStep

Belgian Bert Van Lerberghe is the 24th confirmed rider for Soudal-QuickStep's 2024 team. The 31-year-old lead-out man for Tim Merlier extended through 2025.

"I am really happy to be staying for two more years. The previous four seasons have been really nice and this team is not like others – it is like a family. I know my role as a domestique and I want to do as much as I can in the Classics and in the sprints for Tim. I would like to do well in races like Gent-Wevelgem and Paris-Roubaix for sure, to be in the final of both to help them win another classic."

Amaury Capiot renenws with Arkéa-Samsic

Amaury Capiot extends with Arkéa-Samsic, now Arkéa-B&B Hotels, after 'disaster season', the sprinter adding two years to his agreement after a season that saw him complete only 18 race days.

The 30-year-old had surgery on his right knee in March, then the left knee in June.

Despite the rough year, Arkéa-B&B Hotels believe in Capiot. "It's a sign of trust. I feel very comfortable with this team. It feels a bit like a second family. I now hope to reach my old level again. This was already the case in the last Tour of Guangxi and that reassured me," Capiot said.

"In just a few years, Amaury has become one of the important links within the team," said team manager Emmanuel Hubert. "He is able to take on different roles. That is his strength. He can win if the opportunity presents itself, but he is also a valuable teammate. He is appreciated by everyone for his professional attitude and humble nature."