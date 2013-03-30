Four Cross ProTour schedule set

Image 1 of 7 4X Pro Tour racers (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series) Image 2 of 7 Four cross racers in action (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series) Image 3 of 7 A four cross rider flies down the track (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series) Image 4 of 7 Catching some air (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series) Image 5 of 7 The JBC Bike Park (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series) Image 6 of 7 Racers on the Leogang track (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series) Image 7 of 7 Building on the JBC Bike Park Track (Image credit: Chris Roberts / Euro Four Cross Series)

The 4X ProTour series, in its second season, will include five stops in 2013.

Last year's series champions, Tomas Slavik and Anneke Beerten, will face some tough competition starting with round one in early May.

In the men's racing, Michal Prokop will be hungry to get his hands on the title, David Graf has committed to the entire Tour after riding BMX for the last two years and will be a threat. Veterans Joost Wichman and Scott Beaumont will bring experience and are always in contention while European Champion Felix Beckeman will wow crowds with the biggest MTB whips once again. Finally, the Mechura brothers bring raw horse power to every round and always battle for the finals.

Among the women, Caroline Buchanan, a BMX Olympian and former four cross world champion, will compete at a few ProTour rounds in 2013. Katy Curd will be looking to add consistency for next year as will Lucia Oetjen. Celine Gros rode amazing in 2012 and is confident of even better in 2013.





Round 2 goes to Fort William in Great Britain, and then one week later, the action moves to Val di Sole, Italy on one of the longest tracks of the tour. Since the track was first used for the world championships in 2008, this track has provided more passes and action than most other venues.

Round 4 will be the first of two new venues for the ProTour. JBC Bikepark has been developed and built by 2012 4X ProTour Champion, Tomas Slavik. The includes a section that will run through the trees over roots, grass and off cambers. Close to a city, this race is expected to be huge.

The finals will take place in Leogang, home of the 2012 and 2013 world championships. Guido Tschugg built this track and it features some of the biggest jumps on the Tour. A real challenge for the riders with multi lines, huge jumps and a bridge. A fitting venue for the finals.

2013 4X ProTour

May 4: Round 1 - Szczawno Zdroj, Poland

June 8: Round 2 - Fort William, Scotland

June 15: Round 3 - Val Di Sole, Italy

August 4: Round 4 - Jablonec, Czech Republic

September 15: Round 5 - Leogang, Austria