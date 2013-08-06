Fort Collins Cup 'cross race cancelled for 2013

Image 1 of 3 The Elite Men’'s start on a pretty day in Fort Collins (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 2 of 3 Jeremy Powers (Rapha Focus) celebrates his second victory of the weekend at the USGP in Fort Collins (Image credit: Epic Rides) Image 3 of 3 Katie Compton (Trek Cyclocross Collective) sweeps the weekend in Fort Collins (Image credit: Epic Rides)

The organisers of the Fort Collins Cup cyclo-cross race announced today that the two-day, UCI-sanctioned event, scheduled for October 12-13, 2013 in Fort Collins, Colorado, has been cancelled due to a lack of funding.

From 2010 through 2012 the event was part of the US Gran Prix of Cyclocross, whose four-weekend, eight-race series had been the premier US cyclo-cross series. The USGP series for 2013, however, was cancelled back in April of this year as the series organisers' search for sponsorship fell short.

The 2012 edition itself of the USGP very nearly did not come to fruition following title sponsor Exergy Development Group failing to meet financial obligations, but industry members Trek, WD-40 BIke and Clif Bar stepped up to provide funding for the series.

While there would be no overall USGP series for 2013, it was expected that each of the four individual weekend events - Sun Prairie Gran Prix (Sun Prairie, Wisconsin); Fort Collins Cup (Fort Collins, Colorado); Derby City Cup (Louisville, Kentucky); and the Deschutes Brewery Cup (Bend, Oregon) - would still be contested and run by the local organising committees.

In Fort Collins, the Ciclismo Youth Foundation continued in its role as local organising committee and was seeking sponsorship to continue the UCI C1/C2 weekend in mid-October. The organisers, however, had not been able to secure the requisite funding.

The 2012 edition of the Fort Collins Cup saw Katie Compton and Jeremy Powers sweep both days of their respective women's and men's events.