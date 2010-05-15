Former World Champion Gordon to return to 24-hour worlds

Craig Gordon (Rock Star Racing) will return to 24-hour World Championship competition in October 2010. (Image credit: John Flynn / Crocodile Trophy)

Rockstar Racing's Craig Gordon is set to return to 24-hour solo World Championship racing this season. The Australian won the 2006 24-hours of Adrenalin Solo World Championship, when the event was run in Conyers, Georgia. This year, the championship will be held in Australia for the first time.

Despite having pushed his body beyond its physical limits and ending up in the hospital with kidney problems, Gordon won the event ahead of defending multi-time champion and favorite Chris Eatough, who has since retired. Gordon made history by becoming the first Australian to win the title. His performance was documented in Gripped Film's 24 Solo movie.

It will be Gordon's first World Championship since then. The 2010 World Championship is happening at Mt. Stromlo, Canberra in October.

Whilst Gordon has not raced a solo 24-hour event since 2007, the decision to race was made easier due to the event being located on home soil.

"Racing these events is not just about physical preparation but coping with the mental pressures as well. I hope to be a little more prepared this time rather than just turning up with an esky (cooler - ed.) and my bike!"

Craig's preparation will include competing in most of Australia's top marathon events as well as many hours spent on the bike.