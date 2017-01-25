Former winner Cam Meyer leads Australian national team at Herald Sun Tour

Image 1 of 6 Cameron Meyer rode the Tour Down Under with the UniSA-Australia team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Nathan Earle (UniSA-Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Sam Jenner (Uni-SA) was also seen with custom Oakleys (Image credit: Josh Evans) Image 4 of 6 Michael Storer (Australia) at the 2015 Worlds (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 6 Lucas Hamilton (UniSA-Australia) riding up Willunga Hill during the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 6 Jai Hindley (Australia) after winning the GP Capodarco (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The core of the UniSA-Australia Tour Down Under wild card team has been selected for next month's Herald Sun Tour with 2015 champion Cam Meyer headlining the seven-rider squad. The 29-year-old explained that the hilly parcours created to set up a general classification battle between Team Sky's Chris Froome and Esteban Chaves (Orica-Scott) means a tilt at a second win is unlikely and will be riding in support of his younger teammates.

"I'm looking at trying to pass on some experience to some of those younger guys," said Meyer. "I've been there and won the tour and have ridden the Sun Tour a couple of times. If I've got good legs I hope to use them.





Michael Storer, 19, was 15th overall on his WorldTour debut at the Tour Down Under and along with Lucas Hamilton and Jai Hindley leads the youthful component of the squad. U23 road race champion Sam Jenner is another rider to watch with Angus Lyons earning a ride at the race for a second straight year. Nathan Earle, fresh from 11th overall at the Tour Down Under, will again play a key leadership role alongside Meyer for the national team.

"It's about the little one percenters that you can help these younger riders with," added Meyer. "They're so hungry and eager to try and perform and get results. If I can help them in any way then I will."

James Victor will be in the team car as director sportif for the February 1-5 race. The 64th edition of the Herald Sun Tour starts with a short 2.1km prologue in Melbourne before heading north for four decisive road stages, culminating with a challenging final day circuit race around Kinglake.

Australian national team for 2017 Herald Sun Tour: Cam Meyer, Nathan Earle, Jai Hindley, Lucas Hamilton, Sam Jenner, Angus Lyons, and Michael Storer.