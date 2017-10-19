Former Olympian Nothstein announces Congressional nomination bid

Image 1 of 3 In 2000, Marty Nothstein won every heat including qualifying en route to the gold medal (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 3 Marty Nothstein holds his son Tyler after winning the gold medal in Sydney (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 3 of 3 Marty Nothstein and the men's sprint podium: Florian Rousseau (L) and Jens Fiedler (R) (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Former Olympic track gold medalist and world champion Marty Nothstein announced on Thursday that he is seeking nomination for the US Congress.

Nothstein, 46, is among the most decorated track cyclists in American history, claiming a gold medal in the sprint at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, among other Olympic exploits. He also scored gold medals in world championship events, nabbing the 1994 sprint and keirin titles and winning the keirin again in 1996.

After retiring from racing, Nothstein made his first inroads into politics in 2015, winning a seat on the Lehigh County board of commissioners.

Now chairman of that board while also serving as executive director of the Valley Preferred Cycling Center, Nothstein is seeking the Republican nomination for the House of Representatives for Pennsylvania's 15th district.

The incumbent, Republican Charlie Dent, announced last month that he would not seek reelection, creating the opening.

Cyclingnews chronicled Nothstein's 2000 exploits in an article ahead of the 2012 London games, including an excerpt from his book, The Price of Gold: The Toll and Triumph of One Man's Olympic Dream.