Fondriest hopes Moscon can learn from mistakes as Reichenbach case nears conclusion

Image 1 of 5 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) finished second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Former professional Maurizio Fondriest at the race today (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Sébastian Reichenbach (FDJ) at the 2017 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Gianni Moscon (Team Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Gianni Moscon (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Gianni Moscon's former mentor and agent Maurizio Fondriest believes the Team Sky rider can learn from his mistakes and emerge as a better person whatever the outcome of the UCI investigation into allegations that he deliberately caused Sebastien Reichenbach to crash during last year's Tre Valli Varesine race.

The Groupama-FDJ rider suffered a fractured elbow and pelvis in the crash and the French team quickly claimed on social media that it was caused by "the dangerous behaviour of one of his opponents, Gianni Moscon".

Reichenbach confirmed the accusations in subsequent interviews, suggesting Moscon acted in retribution for Reichenbach's part in highlighting how the Team Sky rider had racially abused his then teammate Kevin Reza during the Tour de Romandie in April.

Moscon has always denied any wrongdoing but is under intense scrutiny after the Tour de Romandie incident and his disqualification from the UCI Road World Championships for taking a tow from the Italian team car. He denies causing Reichenbach to crash and has made it clear he is ready to defend his name.





Moscon was reportedly accompanied by Team Sky staff and lawyers, plus a consultant who had studied the details of the incident. It seems that teammate Kenny Elissonde, who raced for FDJ for six years before joining Team Sky in 2017, also testified.





The Holy Week is available to download to rent ($1.99 USD) or to purchase ($4.99 USD) from Vimeo On Demand. You can also watch the trailer below, with options to buy or rent at the end.





THE HOLY WEEK from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo.