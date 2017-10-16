Follow the 2018 Tour de France route presentation live

The Tour de France GC contenders sprinting in (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The route of the 2018 Tour de France will be presented on Tuesday, October 17 in Paris, and you can watch it live on Cyclingnews.

While many details of the parcours on tap for next season have already trickled out, there are still plenty of unknowns about next year's Tour route.

Follow the full announcement live on Cyclingnews, with streaming starting right here at 11:30am Paris local time.