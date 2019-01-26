Follow Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race live on Cyclingnews

Jay McCarthy with his winners trophy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

After the Tour Down Under last week, the men’s WorldTour will continue this Sunday with the fifth edition of the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race and Cyclingnews will have full live coverage of the race.

The Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race is the second event on the WorldTour calendar after earning a promotion in 2017.

Last year’s winner and home rider, Jay McCarthy is back to defend his title for the Bora-Hansgrohe team. He will face some tough competition in the form of last year’s runner up Elia Viviani, while Tour Down Under winner Daryl Impey is on flying form coming into this weekend.

The race has generally been one for the sprinters, but this year’s women’s race, where Arlenis Sierra soloed to victory, was a reminder that a bunch finish is not a foregone conclusion. You can read a full preview of the course and the contenders here.

The men’s Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race will begin at 11:10 am AEDT local time (12:10 am GMT and 01:10 am CET) with live coverage beginning 30 minutes before the race start. You can follow all the action here.