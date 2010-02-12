Fly V Australia to get California invitation?

Image 1 of 4 Climber Jai Crawford has been added to Fly V Australia's roster this year, in order to help the team in the hillier tours. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 2 of 4 Aaron Kemps has already shown why Fly V Australia signed him, by winning the Australian Criterium Championship. Kemps had a tough year in 2009 with his signing to Rock Racing not leading to much racing. (Image credit: Shane Goss) Image 3 of 4 Last one in has to buy a round: Fly V Australia's riders and staff scramble into the life raft. (Image credit: Brian Hodes) Image 4 of 4 The stage placegetters, Charles Dionne (3rd, Fly V Australia), Michael Matthews (1st, Jayco Skins) and Joel Pearson (2nd, Genesys Wealth Advisers) (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

Australian Continental team Fly V Australia could contest this year’s Amgen Tour of California after its major sponsor, V Australia, was revealed as a presenting sponsor of a stage in this year’s race. Tour organiser AEG Sports announced another two stages of the 2010 parcours yesterday, with the race’s sixth stage - Pasadena to Big Bear Lake - carrying V Australia sponsorship.

Cyclingnews sought comment from Fly V Australia’s management company Pegasus Racing, however the team wouldn’t comment on any possible inclusion in the event. AEG Sports isn’t expected to announce the complete team team’s list until later this month, with half the teams expected to come from the ProTour and Professional Continental ranks while the balance will be predominately Continental squads from the United States of America, with Fly V Australia the only likely exception.

Fly V Australia made its debut on US soil last year at the Californian race. It endured a tough entry to the American market as the team battled through the opening stages, however it finished the event with two top 10 stage finishes by sprinter Bernard Sulzberger.

Race organiser Andrew Messick confirmed some of the riders he’s expecting to take part this year to Cyclingnews, including: Lance Armstrong, three-time winner Levi Leiphiemer, Dave Zabriskie, George Hincapie, Andy Schleck, Vincenzo Nibali, Heinrich Haussler and Thor Hushovd. That would mean RadioShack, BMC Racing Team, Team Saxo Bank, Cervelo TestTeam and Liquigas are amongst the teams to be invited to the 2010 race.

One team that won't be contesting the event is new ProTour outfit TeamSky. The British squad announced earlier this week that it had neither been invited or sought to be invited to the race. The route for the race's final two stages will be announced later today.