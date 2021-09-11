Florian Sénéchal extends with Deceuninck-QuickStep

Florian Sénéchal will remain at Deceuninck-QuickStep until the end of 2023, putting pen to paper on a new two-year contract extension.

The Frenchman joined the Belgian team from Cofidis in 2018 and has since established himself as part of their Classics core, as well as an important part of their sprint trains.

"This team is the best for me. It’s a team that always performs in the Classics, but is up there also in Grand Tours, and the nine stages and two jerseys we won this year serve as testimony," Sénéchal said.

"I was very young, just a kid, when I began dreaming about riding for this squad one day, and the fact I am here now and will continue with this amazing teammates and staff, is just amazing."

Sénéchal signed his new deal on the back of the biggest result of his career, a stage win at the Vuelta a España in a reduced sprint in a messy finale. He also had a strong Classics campaign, placing second behind teammate Kasper Asgreen at E3-Saxo Bank before placing ninth at the Tour of Flanders.

Sénéchal has won Le Samyn and Druivenkoers-Overijse, and has picked up top-10s in Paris-Roubaix, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, not to mention a runner-up placing at Gent-Wevelgem. The aim now is to land a major one-day win, with Paris-Roubaix up in his native north east France said to be his dream race.

"I have big ambitions for the next two years: I want to become better, to help the Wolfpack get many more victories, but also to win an important one-day race," he said.

Sénéchal was handed a stagiaire opportunity with QuickStep back in 2012 but went on to turn professional with French team Cofidis as a 20-year-old. He moved to QuickStep in 2018 and has since steadily been rising the high-level hierarchy at the WorldTour squad.

"Florian is a great member of the Wolfpack, whose development is clear to see in the years since he’s been with us. He is a quality rider whose attributes have been on display on numerous occasions," said team boss Patrick Lefevere.

"His Vuelta stage win shows that he can win big races and he knows that he can develop even further with us. We are very happy that our journey will continue for the next two years."

The extension marks a transfer window of consolidation for Lefevere, who has already handed new long-term deals to star riders Julian Alaphilippe, Remco Evenepoel, and Kasper Asgreen, among others. The team have yet to announce any new signings but will be saying goodbye to Sam Bennett, who's moving back to Bora-Hansgrohe, as well as Joao Almeida and Alvaro Hodeg, who are joining UAE Team Emirates.

Negotiations are ongoing with Mark Cavendish after the British sprinter enjoyed a remarkable revival at the team this year, while they have been linked with Alpecin-Fenix's Louis Vervaeke.