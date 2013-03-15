Fleeman launches mountain bike team

Dan Fleeman works hard for the Raleigh boys in his second year with the team. (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)

After a year of racing as an independent mountain biker in the UK former Cervelo TestTeam pro Daniel Fleeman has started his own off-road team.

The UK based rider spent 2012 building up his coaching business, Forme Coaching, after retiring from the professional road scene after a final stint at Raleigh.

However after dipping his toes in the UK mountain bike circuit last year he has ventured into team management with the Forme Coaching – Pactimo – Cannondale team.

‘I was approached by a couple of MTB teams but was planning to ride as a one man team with Forme Coaching on my jersey – then a few guys started to approach me about joining the squad.

“Then it was two riders, then four, then nine . . .”

“I was always going to ride with Forme Coaching on my jersey but we also have Pactimo, who supply our clothing who fast became our second sponsor with Cannondale supplying the bikes.”

The team has signed a number of talented riders including Jason Bouttell, Matt Dennis and Steve James.

‘Jason won every round of the Expert National Points Series, last year. The National Points Series is your MTB equivalent of the Premier Calendar on the road. Jason is Elite category for 2013 and we’re expecting great things from him.

“Then there’s Matt Dennis, he was overall winner of his age group in the NPS in 2011; and he was Masters National Champion that year, too.”

“Steve James is a past top 10 finisher in National Elite Championships and is current Eastern Champion – we have five male Elite riders in total.”

“Sarah Reynolds is joining us, too – second in the British Ladies’ Road Race Championship in the past, her accomplished skills as a road cyclist will transfer onto the MTB scene.”