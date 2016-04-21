Five missing in Rio Olympic cycle path collapse

Rio 2016 mascot Misha visits Copacabana beach, which will provide the backdrop for the road race. (Image credit: Rio 2016 / Alex Ferro)

Five people are missing and two reported dead in the collapse of Rio de Janeiro's new elevated cycle path, the ciclovio Tim Maia, which paralells the Avenida Niemeyer which is part of the 2016 Olympic Games road race course.

The 3.9km path was opened in January this year, and cost 44.7 million Real (11.8 million Euro). It connected the Lilblon and São Conrado communities, and provided an important transport link between the South Zone venues and the main Olympic Park in Barra de Tijuca.

According to O Globo, 36-year-old Ademir Guedes was riding on the path and was about to come upon the collapsed section when he was warned of the danger by another rider.

"He warned me, but I thought he was joking. I never imagined a newly built bike path could collapse. I went slowly to the edge of the cliff. Then the drivers started shouting at me, warning of the risk."

Witnesses described a rogue wave smashing into the shore before the collapse, but whether the failure was due to an engineering flaw or poor construction is being investigated.

The collapse is another blow for the host of the Olympic Games after the track cycling test event had to be canceled because the velodrome has yet to be completed.