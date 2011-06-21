Fitchburg-Longsjo cancelled

The pro women's stage podium (l-r): Erica Allar, Tina Pic and Jennifer McRae. (Image credit: Bill White)

The 2011 Fitchburg Longsjo Classic in Massachusetts has been cancelled due to road closures on the planned course for the National Racing Calendar event.

A six alarm blaze at an apartment complex on the town's Main Street last week closed sections of the course, and the roads are expected to remain closed through the July 3 date for the one-day criterium.

Organisers made the announcement of the cancellation on Monday after they were unable to come up with a suitable alternate course to meet the technical standards for an NRC event, "nor to ensure the quality and safety that all of the Longsjo's racers, spectators, volunteers, and public deserve".

Previously a four-day stage race, the Longsjo Classic was reduced to one day this year.

The race organisation will be refunding all race entries received so far and returning sponsor donations, it said.