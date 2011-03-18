First look: Mark Cavendish's Specialized McLaren Venge

Photo gallery: A preview of Cav's new Milan-San Remo rig
Image 1 of 16
Image 2 of 16
Image 3 of 16
Image 4 of 16
Image 5 of 16
Image 6 of 16
Image 7 of 16
Image 8 of 16
Image 9 of 16
Image 10 of 16
Image 11 of 16
Image 12 of 16
Image 13 of 16
Image 14 of 16
Image 15 of 16
Image 16 of 16
Specialized yesterday launched its newest product, the McLaren Venge, an advanced high modulus carbon fiber frame designed to be as light as possible while increasing aerodynamics and stiffness. Cyclingnews caught sight of Mark Cavendish's bike as he prepares for his shot at a second Milan-San Remo title tomorrow.
Only Cavendish, Mark Renshaw and Bernhard Eisel will be atop the Venge for HTC-Highroad in tomorrow's race.
Note the aerodynamic features of the frame, including "cambered airfoil cross-section seat stays", designed to reduce drag in cross-winds, the tapered head tube/steerer which beefs up stiffness - something important for powerful sprinters - and the bladed fork.
Add in details like the internal cable routing, a specially designed bar/stem combination made just for Cavendish by Pro as well as the electronic Dura-Ace group with SRM power meter, and you have the complete package.
View the photo gallery here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy