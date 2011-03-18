First look: Mark Cavendish's Specialized McLaren Venge

Image 1 of 16 The complete package: Mark Cavendish's Specialized McLaren Venge (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 16 The asymmetrical seat stays are designed to reduce drag in cross-winds, saving watts for going fast. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 16 A beefy bottom bracket region ensure efficient power transfer (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 16 The head/steerer assembly is tapered to put stiffness where it's needed while staying aerodynamic. Internal cable routing also helps reduce drag. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 16 The electronic shifting power supply is tucked away. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 16 It's not beautiful, but the shifters need power to make the derailleur work! (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 16 The UCI-legal FACT carbon fork is bladed for maximum aerodynamics (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 16 The matte black paint job adds to a sleek look. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 16 The Cavendish special stem/bar combo from Pro (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 16 Detail of the stem/steerer. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 16 The bike was born with F1 inspiration. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 16 Wide chain stays keep the bike stiff enough for sprinters. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 16 Electronic Dura Ace ensures clean, crisp gear changes. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 16 Note the number holder attached behind the rear brake. For Cavendish, 111 will be displayed in Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 16 No doubting who this bike belongs to. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 16 Mark Cavendish's Specialized McLaren Venge (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Specialized yesterday launched its newest product, the McLaren Venge, an advanced high modulus carbon fiber frame designed to be as light as possible while increasing aerodynamics and stiffness. Cyclingnews caught sight of Mark Cavendish's bike as he prepares for his shot at a second Milan-San Remo title tomorrow.

Only Cavendish, Mark Renshaw and Bernhard Eisel will be atop the Venge for HTC-Highroad in tomorrow's race.

Note the aerodynamic features of the frame, including "cambered airfoil cross-section seat stays", designed to reduce drag in cross-winds, the tapered head tube/steerer which beefs up stiffness - something important for powerful sprinters - and the bladed fork.

Add in details like the internal cable routing, a specially designed bar/stem combination made just for Cavendish by Pro as well as the electronic Dura-Ace group with SRM power meter, and you have the complete package.

