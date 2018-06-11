Fire sale on THE HOLY WEEK

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) wins (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Following on from Peter Sagan’s (Bora-Hansgrohe) win on stage 2 of the Tour de Suisse the team at Cyclingnews have dropped the price on our premier film THE HOLY WEEK for 24 hours. You can now download to buy for just $2.49 (£1.86), while 72-hour rentals are still available at $1.99.

The Holy Week tells the story from the eve of the Tour of Flanders right through until the tense finale on the Roubaix velodrome. Through the eyes of the riders, team staff and the devoted roadside fans, we went behind the scenes to capture the essence of the cobbled classics, and the emotions of one of the most compelling campaigns of recent years.

The Cyclingnews film crew were granted exclusive access to the biggest teams. We followed reconnaissance rides, were allowed into the inner sanctum of team buses, on the massage table, and invited to post-race celebration parties and rider debriefs to create this near fifty-minute film.

Along with coverage of Sagan, Niki Terpstra and Greg Van Avermaet, we interviewed their teammates and find out what makes the Classics stars tick and what drives them over some of the most brutal yet beautiful terrain in the sport. There are cameos from Daniel Oss, Matteo Trentin, Luke Rowe, Taylor Phinney, Patrick Lefevere and former Paris-Roubaix winner Mat Hayman, all with unique takes on a special week.

Purchase THE HOLY WEEK from Cyclingnews Films on Vimeo for just $2.49. You can still download our Giro d’Italia film Crescendo, right here.